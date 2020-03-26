WEBINAR: Digital Strategies to Lobby Your Elected Officials
When: Mar 31, 2020 @ 5 PM PT (8:00 PM ET)
Where: Online via Zoom
Join us for our training on how to effectively lobby your members of Congress through digital and remote strategies.
This training was originally intended to focus on in-person drop-bys at your members of Congress office in the lead up to the Youth Climate Strikes. However, in the midst of a global pandemic we are adjusting the training curriculum to be more appropriate to the current moment, but are still excited to talk through legislative lobbying, how you can do it from home, and discuss what Congress should be doing right now to respond to this global crisis.
