



Help get out the vote!



When: Monday, March 30 @ 4 PM Pacific Time



Zoom link:



In response to the COVID-19 outbreak we are texting voters to get them signed up to vote by mail so people are not taking risks when participating in our democracy.



Please join our webinar Monday at 4 p.m. PT to get plugged into our texting strategy on this initiative.



For information on the National Texting Team at Sierra Club, go to

https://www.sierraclub.org/national-texting-team



#GOTV

#VOTE2020

#ClimateVoter

Added to the calendar on Thursday Mar 26th, 2020 6:43 PM