WEBINAR TRAINING SESSION: Join the National Texting Team at Sierra Club
Help get out the vote!
When: Monday, March 30 @ 4 PM Pacific Time
Zoom link: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/v5Elfu6uqTsjI8-32VKigmHn5ens1bAJ0A
In response to the COVID-19 outbreak we are texting voters to get them signed up to vote by mail so people are not taking risks when participating in our democracy.
Please join our webinar Monday at 4 p.m. PT to get plugged into our texting strategy on this initiative.
For information on the National Texting Team at Sierra Club, go to
https://www.sierraclub.org/national-texting-team
#GOTV
#VOTE2020
#ClimateVoter
#DemocracyInAction
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & ElectionsView events for the week of 3/30/2020
|Webinar Training: Join the National Texting Team at Sierra Club: Get Out the #VOTE2020
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday March 30
|Time
|4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Sierra Club
|Location Details
|Online via Zoom
|
For more event information: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/v5Elfu6uq...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Mar 26th, 2020 6:43 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network