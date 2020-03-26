top
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 3/30/2020
Webinar Training: Join the National Texting Team at Sierra Club: Get Out the #VOTE2020
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday March 30
Time 4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorSierra Club
Location Details
Online via Zoom
WEBINAR TRAINING SESSION: Join the National Texting Team at Sierra Club

Help get out the vote!

When: Monday, March 30 @ 4 PM Pacific Time

Zoom link: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/v5Elfu6uqTsjI8-32VKigmHn5ens1bAJ0A

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak we are texting voters to get them signed up to vote by mail so people are not taking risks when participating in our democracy.

Please join our webinar Monday at 4 p.m. PT to get plugged into our texting strategy on this initiative.

For information on the National Texting Team at Sierra Club, go to
https://www.sierraclub.org/national-texting-team

#GOTV
#VOTE2020
#ClimateVoter
#DemocracyInAction
sm_sierra_club.jpg
original image (960x960)
For more event information: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/v5Elfu6uq...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Mar 26th, 2020 6:43 PM
§National Texting Team: Texting is Confidential & done Online or via Smartphone App
by Sierra Club
Thursday Mar 26th, 2020 7:13 PM
National Texting Team: Texting Confidentially done Online or via Smartphone App with Hustle Software

Your personal information remains confidential/private by using a special
Hustle software account to do mass texting

What is Hustle?

Hustle is software for Peer-to-peer texting, also known as text banking. It’s a texting platform that enables users to easily have hundreds - or even thousands - of personalized 1 to 1 conversations with our supporters via text message.

How do I Hustle?

You can use a web browser like Google Chrome or Firefox to text from http://www.web.hustle.com or download the Hustle app from the Google Play or Apple store.

Will people have my personal cell phone number?

No, we just need your phone number to set up your Hustle account.

After that, a unique number is generated for recipients that is in their local area. Since Hustle can be used on computer or app, you don’t even need your cell phone at all to Hustle!

For more FAQs about the National Texting Team at Sierra Club, go to

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1i7UOA2vpul1imTXHMZygRVp8Rj0Y2fm0mvr1GkKFHok/edit#
