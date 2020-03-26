San Francisco NNU CNA nurses rallied on 3/26/20 outside St. Mary's hospital to protest the management's order use the same mask all day which threatens the health and safety of nurses and patients. They collected donated masks and also were angry against the CDC regulations which have been downgraded threatening their health.

NNU CNA San Francisco St. Mary's Nurses rallied on 3/26/20. against the lack of Masks and Personal Protective Equipment.Nurses are being forced to use the same mask throughout the day threatening their health and health of other patients and the public.The owners of the hospital chain Dignity Health, have abandoned the Cal/OSHA nurse guidelines and are now saying that they are implementing the CDC guidelines which have been downgraded by the Trump administration which is directly controlled by the private hospital bosses association.At the same time, Cal/OSHA has less than 200 inspectors and only 1 doctor and 1 nurse for 18 million California workers.While collecting masks and gloves they said the company executives were making hundreds of millions while putting their lives in danger.The salary of Dignity CEO’s includes Lloyd H. Dean at $8, 057,380, CFO Michael D. Blaszyk $4, 115,1187, Chief Operating Officer Marvin O’Quinn. $4,022,202 and Chief Admin Officer Elizabeth Shih $2,861,879Nurses also called medicare for all and end to the private and non-profit run hospital chains.Additional media:UCSF NNU-CNA Nurses Rally On Coronavirus Covid-19 Pandemic-"When Nurses Aren't Safe, Patients Aren't Safe"National Nurses United Response To COVID-19UCSF Nurses Say We Are Not Prepared For Ebola! NNU CNA Nurses Demand Mandatory ProtocolsCoronavirus, Worker Dangers & Crisis In CA with Dr. Larry Rose Former Medical Director Cal-OSHAIUOE Local 39 St Francis Hospital Stationary Engineers Strike Dignity Health For 40 Hr. WeekProduction of Labor Video Project