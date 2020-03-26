top
No More "One Mask Per Shift"! SF NNU Nurses Demand Real Protection At St. Mary's Hospital
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Mar 26th, 2020 6:13 PM
San Francisco NNU CNA nurses rallied on 3/26/20 outside St. Mary's hospital to protest the management's order use the same mask all day which threatens the health and safety of nurses and patients. They collected donated masks and also were angry against the CDC regulations which have been downgraded threatening their health.
sm_img_2494.jpeg
original image (3412x1920)
NNU CNA San Francisco St. Mary's Nurses rallied on 3/26/20. against the lack of Masks and Personal Protective Equipment.

Nurses are being forced to use the same mask throughout the day threatening their health and health of other patients and the public.

The owners of the hospital chain Dignity Health, have abandoned the Cal/OSHA nurse guidelines and are now saying that they are implementing the CDC guidelines which have been downgraded by the Trump administration which is directly controlled by the private hospital bosses association.

At the same time, Cal/OSHA has less than 200 inspectors and only 1 doctor and 1 nurse for 18 million California workers.

While collecting masks and gloves they said the company executives were making hundreds of millions while putting their lives in danger.

The salary of Dignity CEO’s includes Lloyd H. Dean at $8, 057,380, CFO Michael D. Blaszyk $4, 115,1187, Chief Operating Officer Marvin O’Quinn. $4,022,202 and Chief Admin Officer Elizabeth Shih $2,861,879

Nurses also called medicare for all and end to the private and non-profit run hospital chains.

Additional media:
UCSF NNU-CNA Nurses Rally On Coronavirus Covid-19 Pandemic-"When Nurses Aren't Safe, Patients Aren't Safe"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTbtM_5p9jY

National Nurses United Response To COVID-19
https://www.nationalnursesunited.org/covid-19

UCSF Nurses Say We Are Not Prepared For Ebola! NNU CNA Nurses Demand Mandatory Protocols
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CIIEnJuMhl4

Coronavirus, Worker Dangers & Crisis In CA with Dr. Larry Rose Former Medical Director Cal-OSHA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l8VZ6EuI6kQ

IUOE Local 39 St Francis Hospital Stationary Engineers Strike Dignity Health For 40 Hr. Week
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h4Un-RER6lU

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/1LzXXdSXRH8
§NNU CNA St. Mary's Nurse Leader Hollie Edson
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Mar 26th, 2020 6:13 PM
sm_img_2487.jpeg
original image (3412x1920)
NNU CNA St. Mary's nurse leader Hollie Edson reported on the dire health and safety conditions implemented by the management of the Dignity Chain
https://youtu.be/1LzXXdSXRH8
§Nurses Want Proper Health and Safety Protection
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Mar 26th, 2020 6:13 PM
sm_img_2485.jpeg
original image (3412x1920)
St. Mary's nurses are angry that the hospital chain is ignoring proper health and safety protection putting them and their patients in danger.
https://youtu.be/1LzXXdSXRH8
§St. Mary Nurses Protested And Took Donations of Masks and Gloves
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Mar 26th, 2020 6:13 PM
sm_img_2474.jpeg
original image (4032x3024)
St. Mary nurses were in front of the hospital protesting the dangerous health and safety conditions and taking donations of masks and gloves.
https://youtu.be/1LzXXdSXRH8
§NNU CNA UCSF Nurses Demanding Also Demanding Masks
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Mar 26th, 2020 6:13 PM
sm_img_1920.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
UCSF NNU CNA nurses also rallied to demand proper protection for themselves and patients. The US healthcare system is broken and threatening the workers and patients.
https://youtu.be/1LzXXdSXRH8
