Activism Webinar: Transitioning to Remote Teams & Organizing with "Social Distance"
Date Thursday March 26
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorSocial Movement Technologies
Emailinfo [at] socialmovementtechnologies.org
Location Details
Online via Zoom
Activism Webinar: Transitioning to Remote Teams & Organizing with "Social Distance"

When: Mar 26, 2020 @ noon PT (3:00 PM ET)

Discussion of creative all-digital organizing actions and offline community-building actions that incorporate the need for "social distancing." An ongoing community list of ideas will be developed by and for participants.

Sessions may be recorded depending on participant approval.

We are glad to facilitate the development of a 'community of practice' on this where people can share with each other. To that end, registrants from non-profit/union/NGO groups will be invited to a Slack channel for ongoing sharing and discussion.

If your org is ahead of the curve on either topic please generously join the session to share!

Groups looking for more 1:1 guidance are invited to contact SMT at
info [at] socialmovementtechnologies.org.
For more event information: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WruIhR...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Mar 26th, 2020 8:07 AM
