



When: Mar 26, 2020 @ noon PT (3:00 PM ET)



Discussion of creative all-digital organizing actions and offline community-building actions that incorporate the need for "social distancing." An ongoing community list of ideas will be developed by and for participants.



Sessions may be recorded depending on participant approval.



We are glad to facilitate the development of a 'community of practice' on this where people can share with each other. To that end, registrants from non-profit/union/NGO groups will be invited to a Slack channel for ongoing sharing and discussion.



If your org is ahead of the curve on either topic please generously join the session to share!



Groups looking for more 1:1 guidance are invited to contact SMT at

