Webinar: Capitalism is Killing Us! COVID-19 and Wall Street Crash
Date Thursday March 26
Time 4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorWorkers World Party
Location Details
Online event
Join Workers World Party this Thursday, for a webinar on the COVID-19 crisis, crashing markets and their twin cause: the crumbling capitalist system.

WHEN: Thursday, Mar 26, 2020 @ 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM | US/Pacific

REGISTER to watch via Zoom:
https://us04web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sC3bvF2-RI6q2IusLs0oHg

Or stream on WWP FB page: https://www.facebook.com/WorkersWorldParty/

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, the government's response to the crisis has been criminally negligent, while capitalists would rather risk workers’ health than stop production for profit.

As the ruling class shows itself to be incapable of addressing the crisis, how can we, as working class and oppressed people, organize to meet our needs? What demands can we put forward in response?

Workers World Party proposes the following 10 demands – which are a work in progress based on the fluidity of the crisis – as an initial socialist response to COVID-19:

1. Free healthcare for all
2. Nationalize the healthcare system under community control. Build emergency hospitals
3. Full pay, benefits and guaranteed income for all
4. Food, housing, medical supplies, and utilities including internet for all
5. Suspend rent, evictions, mortgages, utility shutoffs and ALL debt
6. Prioritize resources for communities of color, migrants, LGBTQ2+ people, seniors, youth, people with disabilities
7. Empty prisons and detention centers. Shut down ICE. End racist attacks
8. Community control. No cops. No military
9. $2 Trillion to the workers, not the banks
10. End U.S. wars, sanctions, and environmental destruction

Click here to endorse the demands and get involved!:
solidaritycenter.ourpowerbase.net/civicrm/petition/sign?sid=15&reset=1
sm_capitalism.jpg
original image (960x570)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1842962709...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 25th, 2020 11:04 PM
Add Your Comments
