



Fundraiser to Support Disabled People during COVID-19



Reclamation Press invites you to join us to watch "Crip Camp", the groundbreaking new film about disabled people and their fight for civil rights. The online screenings will be followed by a live Q&A with people featured in the film.



ABOUT THE FILM



Crip Camp is a new Netflix documentary executive produced by Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground Productons. Crip Camp is a groundbreaking depiction of one group of people with disabilities and their fight for civil rights. It premiered on opening night at Sundance 2020 to thunderous applause and critical acclaim. It debuts worldwide on Netflix on March 25th and will be shown around the world. Crip Camp is co-directed by film industry veterans Jim LeBrecht, a disabled person, and Nicole Newnham, a nondisabled renowned documentary filmmaker



TO GET TICKETS FOR A SCREENING GO TO EVENTBRITE LINK BELOW AND SELECT THE SCREENING FOR YOUR ACCESS NEEDS



3/26 Thursday Noon - 3 PM Pacific Time

Open captions for the film

ASL and CART for the Q & A



3/27 Friday 4 PM - 7 PM Pacific Time

Audio Description and Open Captions for the film.



If ASL or CART is not listed above, then check the Access box when you buy your tickets.



You will get your Zoom link to your screening 24 hours prior.



If you can't come to a screening you can DONATE HERE

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?token=J9RwsgkkS6Juxy86Jz8efNwXjd_IorsptYIbvT-lqEkMf08Vx4FLIf0RUZKLEy0FX8l32W&country.x=US&locale.x=US



WHY ARE FUNDRAISING SCREENINGS NEEDED?



In times of crisis like COVID-19 people with disabilities are often excluded from resources such as shelter, food, and direct help even during states of emergencies. So disability-led grassroots groups around the country are running emergency response coalitions that can provide help quickly through a process of mutual aid IF THEY HAVE THE MONEY.



WHO BENEFITS FROM YOUR DONATION?



We are focusing our donations to the mutual aid groups that are working every day to keep disabled and chronically ill people safe and alive during the COVID-19 crisis.

They desperately need money to offer online and phone support, provide masks, hand sanitizer, wipes, gloves, grocery shopping, laundry, picking up medications and in-home support. But most of all they let people with disabilities know that their communities will support them in time of need..



WHERE DOES MY DONATION GO?



80% of the money raised goes directly to keep disabled people alive during the COVID-19 crisis. We do this by sending the donations to on-the-ground life-saving groups such as Disability Justice Culture Club and many other community-led groups.

10% of the money provides disability access for the screenings, such as American Sign Language interpreters and CART (real time captioning), and support interpreters and CART transcribers who are out of work. 10% supports other impacted local community groups through Independent Arts & Media.



ABOUT: Reclamation Press



We publish books by people within diverse disability communities. We seek authors living at intersections such as disability, race, and class. We strongly believe that people living at the junctions of multiple communities create books that expand our horizons and enrich the lives of individuals and communities.



