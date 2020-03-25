Decarceration in the time of COVID - 19 with Ivette Ale from JusticeLA
When: Mar 28, 2020 @ 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM PDT (8 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Join this interactive webinar to learn about the inspiring work of JusticeLA getting hundreds of people released from the LA Jails in response to the threat of the spread of COVID-19. While the right is well practiced in disaster capitalism and taking advantage of moments like this to push systemic far reaching changes that will have lasting impacts, we have a chance and responsibility to push for both the immediate needs of people most impacted to be met, and also to push our own transformative long-term demands forward. This is a time to highlight the injustice of mass incarceration and help people return and stay in our communities. Learn how you can support efforts to decarcerate across the country and in your own community.
Register at link: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tZckde6pqDMoQgXfOqYk9khvzHcWdG26_A?link_id=0&can_id=ec9256c3067f0937226a86552c2f98e4&source=email-free-them-all&email_referrer=email_755226&email_subject=free-them-all
San Jose Peace & Justice Center https://sanjosepeace.org/calendar/
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & PrisonsView events for the week of 3/28/2020
|Webinar: Decarceration in the time of COVID - 19 with Ivette Ale from JusticeLA
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday March 28
|Time
|5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|San Jose Peace & Justice Center
|Location Details
|Online event
|
For more event information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 25th, 2020 10:09 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network