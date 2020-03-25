top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons
View events for the week of 3/28/2020
Webinar: Decarceration in the time of COVID - 19 with Ivette Ale from JusticeLA
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday March 28
Time 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorSan Jose Peace & Justice Center
Location Details
Online event
Decarceration in the time of COVID - 19 with Ivette Ale from JusticeLA

When: Mar 28, 2020 @ 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM PDT (8 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join this interactive webinar to learn about the inspiring work of JusticeLA getting hundreds of people released from the LA Jails in response to the threat of the spread of COVID-19. While the right is well practiced in disaster capitalism and taking advantage of moments like this to push systemic far reaching changes that will have lasting impacts, we have a chance and responsibility to push for both the immediate needs of people most impacted to be met, and also to push our own transformative long-term demands forward. This is a time to highlight the injustice of mass incarceration and help people return and stay in our communities. Learn how you can support efforts to decarcerate across the country and in your own community.

Register at link: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tZckde6pqDMoQgXfOqYk9khvzHcWdG26_A?link_id=0&can_id=ec9256c3067f0937226a86552c2f98e4&source=email-free-them-all&email_referrer=email_755226&email_subject=free-them-all

San Jose Peace & Justice Center https://sanjosepeace.org/calendar/
sm_justice_la.jpg
original image (960x960)
For more event information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 25th, 2020 10:09 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 187.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code