Decarceration in the time of COVID - 19 with Ivette Ale from JusticeLAWhen: Mar 28, 2020 @ 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM PDT (8 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)Join this interactive webinar to learn about the inspiring work of JusticeLA getting hundreds of people released from the LA Jails in response to the threat of the spread of COVID-19. While the right is well practiced in disaster capitalism and taking advantage of moments like this to push systemic far reaching changes that will have lasting impacts, we have a chance and responsibility to push for both the immediate needs of people most impacted to be met, and also to push our own transformative long-term demands forward. This is a time to highlight the injustice of mass incarceration and help people return and stay in our communities. Learn how you can support efforts to decarcerate across the country and in your own community.Register at link: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tZckde6pqDMoQgXfOqYk9khvzHcWdG26_A?link_id=0&can_id=ec9256c3067f0937226a86552c2f98e4&source=email-free-them-all&email_referrer=email_755226&email_subject=free-them-all San Jose Peace & Justice Center https://sanjosepeace.org/calendar/ For more event information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...

