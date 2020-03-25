top
Webinar: Coronavirus: Time to End US Sanctions on Iran
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday March 26
Time 4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorPeace Action Massachusetts
Location Details
Online webinar via ZOOM
Webinar: Coronavirus: Time to End US Sanctions on Iran

When: Mar 26, 2020 @ 4 PM PDT (7:00 PM EDT, US and Canada)

How: Online via ZOOM

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0UlJ79EUTsKz_tGDrKnN5Q?fbclid=IwAR0gWFuEWSYYm60jmCovOEJANNV4kWthWk-I0VBc6KvnksdwKAuz27e4VSY

Please logon 15 minutes early to allow time to get the equipment working.
_____________________________________________________________

Lift the Sanctions Now – Stop Coronavirus!

As the US tightens sanctions on Iran, our country is responsible for impacting that nation’s ability to fight off the coronavirus pandemic. With 21,000 cases and over 1,000 new cases a day, basic medicines are in short supply. And if the US sanctions are successful in their goal of topping the regime, we can expect a new wave of refugees — many of whom will carry the virus.

PANELISTS:

Shahin Tabatabaei, MD
Urologic Oncologist at Massachusetts General Hospital

Born in Tehran, Iran, Shahin Tabatabaei now serves as the director of the Prostate Health Program at Massachusetts General Hospital where he performs Urologic Oncologic surgery. He is also an assistant professor of surgery at Harvard Medical School. He received his medical education in Tehran before moving to the U.S. 25 years ago. In the last year, he had to travel to Iran frequently to help with his aging parents’ and in-laws’ medical conditions. He offers his personal experience regarding the effects of the U.S. sanctions on people’s lives and, particularly, on the medical system in Iran.

Jamal Abdi
Executive Director at National Iranian American Council (NIAC) Action

NIAC Action is the grassroots, civic action organization committed to advancing peace and championing the priorities of the Iranian-American community. NIAC Action works to maximize the political influence of Iranian Americans and the pro-peace community to ensure we have a powerful voice on the issues that matter to us most, using direct lobbying efforts in Washington, grassroots advocacy led by NIAC Action Chapters nationwide, and organized engagement with political candidates by NIAC Action members. NIAC Action sent a letter to President Trump, Sec. Mnuchin, and Sec. Pompeo on Friday, signed by 25 organizations including Peace Action, calling for suspension of sanctions that impact health care for 120 days due to the coronavirus pandemic.
For more event information: https://masspeaceaction.org/event/coronavi...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 25th, 2020 9:35 PM
