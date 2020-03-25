top
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 4/ 1/2020
Live Stream: Solutions to the COVID-19 Crisis and Beyond
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday April 01
Time 1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorThe Commonwealth Club
Location Details
Online event via live stream
FORMER FDA COMMISSIONER DR. MARGARET HAMBURG: SOLUTIONS TO THE COVID-19 CRISIS AND BEYOND

SPEAKER: Margaret Hamburg
M.D., FDA Commissioner under President Obama, 2009–15;
Former Health Commissioner, New York City

When: WED, APR 1 @ 1:00 PM PT

Where: Online live stream

Join us for a rare conversation with Dr. Margaret Hamburg about solutions to the COVID-19 crisis and what needs to be done with U.S. health care in the future.

Dr. Hamburg is an internationally recognized leader in public health and medicine, and currently serves as foreign secretary of the National Academy of Medicine and chair of the Nuclear Threat Initiative Bio Advisory Group. She previously served as assistant director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health. As foreign secretary of the National Academy of Medicine, the health arm of the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, Hamburg serves as senior advisor on international matters and is the liaison with other Academies of Medicine around the world. She is president-elect of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), as well as an elected member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the National Academy of Medicine. Dr. Hamburg earned her M.D. from Harvard Medical School.

In Conversation with Dr. Gloria Duffy, President and CEO, The Commonwealth Club

Hosted by The Commonwealth Club of San Francisco

PLEASE CONSIDER A DONATION: Due to the coronavirus outbreak, we have canceled our in-person programming. However, we are proceeding with a large and diverse slate of live online events, and we are making them FREE for all. Donations are welcome and may be made during the registration process.
For more event information: https://www.commonwealthclub.org/events/20...

