Three (3) Days of Actions:

Day 1: Earth Day, Wednesday April 22, 2020

Day 2: Thursday, April 23, 2020

Day 3: Friday, April 24, 2020



Go to



STRIKE, DIVEST, AND VOTE TO SAVE HUMANITY AND OUR PLANET!



On April 22-24, the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day, millions of people around the world are going online for a three-day mobilization to stop the climate emergency.



Even if we’re stuck at home, we can still change the world. Join us for three days of action — from teach-ins, musical performances, divestment, and more. All you need is an internet connection.



Together, we can change our world into one that is not only safe and sustainable, but flourishes for generations to come.



Join the Earth Day Live global mobilization for climate & earth!

_______________________________________________________________



Day 3 / Friday, April 24



We will focus on the urgency of political change through a nationwide youth voter registration day, including by holding a digital, relational voter registration challenge to see which region of the country can register the most voters, and call on elected officials to support our demands.



#Vote2020

#ClimateVoter



#DigitalClimateStrike

#EarthDayLive

#EarthDay2020

#EarthRise



https://www.earthdaylive2020.org/



Climate Strike US:

_______________________________________________________________



ALSO:



Earth Day Network:



Fridays for Future:



ARTICLE: Common Dreams: "Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Global Digital Mobilization to Mark 50th Anniversary of Earth Day"



https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/03/17/amid-coronavirus-pandemic-global-digital-mobilization-mark-50th-anniversary-earth

EARTH DAY LIVE: Global #ClimateStrike Mobilization Actions OnlineThree (3) Days of Actions:Day 1: Earth Day, Wednesday April 22, 2020Day 2: Thursday, April 23, 2020Day 3: Friday, April 24, 2020Go to https://www.earthdaylive2020.org/ STRIKE, DIVEST, AND VOTE TO SAVE HUMANITY AND OUR PLANET!On April 22-24, the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day, millions of people around the world are going online for a three-day mobilization to stop the climate emergency.Even if we’re stuck at home, we can still change the world. Join us for three days of action — from teach-ins, musical performances, divestment, and more. All you need is an internet connection.Together, we can change our world into one that is not only safe and sustainable, but flourishes for generations to come.Join the Earth Day Live global mobilization for climate & earth!_______________________________________________________________Day 3 / Friday, April 24We will focus on the urgency of political change through a nationwide youth voter registration day, including by holding a digital, relational voter registration challenge to see which region of the country can register the most voters, and call on elected officials to support our demands.#Vote2020#ClimateVoter#DigitalClimateStrike#EarthDayLive#EarthDay2020#EarthRiseClimate Strike US: https://strikewithus.org/ _______________________________________________________________ALSO:Earth Day Network: https://www.earthday.org/ Fridays for Future: https://www.fridaysforfuture.org/ ARTICLE: Common Dreams: "Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Global Digital Mobilization to Mark 50th Anniversary of Earth Day" For more event information: https://strikewithus.org/

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 25th, 2020 7:17 PM