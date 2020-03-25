EARTH DAY LIVE: Global #ClimateStrike Mobilization Actions Online
Three (3) Days of Actions:
Day 1: Earth Day, Wednesday April 22, 2020
Day 2: Thursday, April 23, 2020
Day 3: Friday, April 24, 2020
Go to https://www.earthdaylive2020.org/
STRIKE, DIVEST, AND VOTE TO SAVE HUMANITY AND OUR PLANET!
On April 22-24, the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day, millions of people around the world are going online for a three-day mobilization to stop the climate emergency.
Even if we’re stuck at home, we can still change the world. Join us for three days of action — from teach-ins, musical performances, divestment, and more. All you need is an internet connection.
Together, we can change our world into one that is not only safe and sustainable, but flourishes for generations to come.
Join the Earth Day Live global mobilization for climate & earth!
_______________________________________________________________
Day 3 / Friday, April 24
We will focus on the urgency of political change through a nationwide youth voter registration day, including by holding a digital, relational voter registration challenge to see which region of the country can register the most voters, and call on elected officials to support our demands.
#Vote2020
#ClimateVoter
#DigitalClimateStrike
#EarthDayLive
#EarthDay2020
#EarthRise
https://www.earthdaylive2020.org/
Climate Strike US: https://strikewithus.org/
_______________________________________________________________
ALSO:
Earth Day Network: https://www.earthday.org/
Fridays for Future: https://www.fridaysforfuture.org/
ARTICLE: Common Dreams: "Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Global Digital Mobilization to Mark 50th Anniversary of Earth Day"
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/03/17/amid-coronavirus-pandemic-global-digital-mobilization-mark-50th-anniversary-earth
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | Environment & Forest DefenseView events for the week of 4/24/2020
|Earth Day Live: Global #ClimateStrike Mobilization via Live Stream (Day 3)
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday April 24
|Time
|1:00 AM - 12:00 AM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|US Climate Strike & many others
|Location Details
|Live stream online
|
For more event information: https://strikewithus.org/
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 25th, 2020 7:17 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network