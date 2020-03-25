top
Earth Day Live: Global #ClimateStrike Mobilization via Live Stream (Day 1)
Date Wednesday April 22
Time 1:00 AM - 12:00 AM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorUS Climate Strike & many others
Location Details
Online live stream
EARTH DAY LIVE: Global #ClimateStrike Mobilization Actions Online

Three (3) Days of Actions:
Day 1: Earth Day, Wednesday April 22, 2020
Day 2: Thursday, April 23, 2020
Day 3: Friday, April 24, 2020

Go to https://strikewithus.org/

Also: https://www.earthdaylive2020.org/

STRIKE, DIVEST, AND VOTE TO SAVE HUMANITY AND OUR PLANET!

On April 22-24, the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day, millions of people around the world are going online for a three-day mobilization to stop the climate emergency.

Even if we’re stuck at home, we can still change the world. Join us for three days of action — from teach-ins, musical performances, divestment, and more. All you need is an internet connection.

Together, we can change our world into one that is not only safe and sustainable, but flourishes for generations to come.

Join the Earth Day Live global mobilization for climate & earth!
_______________________________________________________________

DAY 1 / Wednesday April 22

We will demonstrate our collective power and unity through community building and storytelling. Originally a day of mass mobilization, we are leaning into healing and togetherness to provide comfort and inspiration during this time of unknown. As with all three days, we are centering the stories and voices of frontline, Indigenous, and POC leaders.

#DigitalClimateStrike
#EarthDayLive
#EarthDay2020
#EarthRise

Climate Strike US: https://strikewithus.org/
_______________________________________________________________

ALSO:

Earth Day Network: https://www.earthday.org/

Fridays for Future: https://www.fridaysforfuture.org/

ARTICLE: Common Dreams: "Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Global Digital Mobilization to Mark 50th Anniversary of Earth Day"

https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/03/17/amid-coronavirus-pandemic-global-digital-mobilization-mark-50th-anniversary-earth
For more event information: https://strikewithus.org/

