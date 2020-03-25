top
View events for the week of 3/26/2020
Online Event: Powerful Lessons from the Extraordinary Women of Rwanda (United Nations)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday March 26
Time 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorUnited Nations Association
Location Details
Online event via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/3613960435
In Honor of International Women's Day 2020:

For the Love of Humanity: Powerful Lessons Learned from the Extraordinary Women of Rwanda

SPEAKER: Robbin Jorgensen, UNA-Atlanta SDG Advocate, Founder and CEO of Women Igniting Change

WHEN: Thursday, March 26, 2020 @ 4 PM - 5 PM PDT (7:00 PM – 8:00 PM EDT)

Where: Online via Zoom (FREE, register below) https://zoom.us/j/3613960435

Host: United Nations Association of Atlanta
__________________________________________________________

Please join United Nations Association of Atlanta's Sustainable Development Goals Committee as we celebrate International Women's Day 2020 with a webinar.

Robbin Jorgensen, UNA-Atlanta SDG Advocate, Founder and CEO of Women Igniting Change will share the powerful lessons learned from working with the extraordinary women of Rwanda. She is currently in the process of establishing an Economic Empowerment Center for Women in Rwanda, the CORA Women's Center. Ms. Jorgensen is a status quo disruptor, women's leadership strategist and local leader with a global impact. She's an advocate for the economic empowerment, rights, and well being of women and girls around the world and is the U.S. Ambassador to Rwanda's AVEGA Agahozo, an organization comprised of 20,000 widows of the Rwanda Genocide against the Tutsi. She was also honored as United Nations Association of Atlanta's Human Rights Champion in 2018.
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/una-atlanta-i...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 25th, 2020 4:01 PM
