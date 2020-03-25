In Honor of International Women's Day 2020:
For the Love of Humanity: Powerful Lessons Learned from the Extraordinary Women of Rwanda
SPEAKER: Robbin Jorgensen, UNA-Atlanta SDG Advocate, Founder and CEO of Women Igniting Change
WHEN: Thursday, March 26, 2020 @ 4 PM - 5 PM PDT (7:00 PM – 8:00 PM EDT)
Where: Online via Zoom (FREE, register below) https://zoom.us/j/3613960435
Host: United Nations Association of Atlanta
__________________________________________________________
Please join United Nations Association of Atlanta's Sustainable Development Goals Committee as we celebrate International Women's Day 2020 with a webinar.
Robbin Jorgensen, UNA-Atlanta SDG Advocate, Founder and CEO of Women Igniting Change will share the powerful lessons learned from working with the extraordinary women of Rwanda. She is currently in the process of establishing an Economic Empowerment Center for Women in Rwanda, the CORA Women's Center. Ms. Jorgensen is a status quo disruptor, women's leadership strategist and local leader with a global impact. She's an advocate for the economic empowerment, rights, and well being of women and girls around the world and is the U.S. Ambassador to Rwanda's AVEGA Agahozo, an organization comprised of 20,000 widows of the Rwanda Genocide against the Tutsi. She was also honored as United Nations Association of Atlanta's Human Rights Champion in 2018.
