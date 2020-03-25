From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Francisco Dept of Public Health Site Offers Help to Everyone
San Francisco now has 178 Coronavirus cases and for the first time today, 1 death. See the Department of Public Health website at https://www.sfdph.org/dph/alerts/coronavirus.asp The same website has all kinds of helpful tips good for everyone, no matter where you live, translated into Chinese, Filipino, Spanish, Arabic and Vietnamese.
Good tips for everyone may be found at https://sf.gov/topics/coronavirus-covid-19
The tips for older adults, over age 60, may be found at https://sf.gov/stay-healthy-older-adults where you will find links to all kinds of long term entertainment for everyone as follows:
Keep busy at home. If you find yourself making fewer outings, there are many things to do at home:
• Read a book, listen to music or see virtual exhibits at the SF library and Digital Public Library of America (online links)
• Tour 500 of the world’s best museums (online links)
• Check out the Smithsonian’s nearly 4 million images and 3-D models (online links)
• Watch documentaries from around the world, free! (online links)
• Spring cleaning
• Get crafty - knit, paint, or just explore your inner artist
• Spend time with pets
