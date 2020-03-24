Come along (whenever you want) on the virtual edition of The Commons SF's 22 years and running walking tour survey of San Francisco social movements. The thesis, at last, is that almost all liberation movements are essentially about real estate.
Meet the Mormon hegira, the Black Panther stake-out, the Diggers row hoe, the Hebrew Exodus, Sun Yat-Sen's San Min Chu I, The Occupy (non)Movement, and loads more.
Here's the youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJeO_OJFoSGHRbvx2mW5DOw?view_as=subscriber
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
|(the virtual) SF Social Movements walking tour
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday March 28
|Time
|8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|David Giesen
|info [at] TheCommonsSF.org
|Phone
|415-948-4265
|Location Details
|youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJeO_OJFoSGHRbvx2mW5DOw?view_as=subscriber
|
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Mar 24th, 2020 9:01 PM
