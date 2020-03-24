WOMEN'S MARCH: Digital Defenders Weekend Training



SCHEDULE:

March 28 @ 9 AM - 3 PM PT (12:00pm - 6:00pm ET)

March 29 @ 9 AM - 2 PM PT (12:00pm - 5:00pm ET)



WHERE: Online, register at link below



What will be included in the training?



--Understanding the digital landscape & the inner workings of the spread of misinformation

--How to effectively counter misinformation and hate online

--In depth trainings on: Immigration Climate Justice Reproductive Rights, Health and Justice



Why does this work matter?



In the 2016 election, we saw how companies like Cambridge Analytica can use social media to illegally manipulate and influence voters.



It’s no secret that social media has quickly become the new battleground for politics and a place where many voters, especially young people, are being exposed to political ideas for the first time.



White supremacists and neo-nazis are using social media to radicalize vulnerable people and spread their extremist ideas – and we need to fight back by spreading truth, justice, and equality in the digital world. That’s where you come in.



As a Digital Defender, you will engage on social media to defend and support progressive values and stop misinformation at the source before it goes viral. And the best part is, you can do all of this from the comfort of your couch.



The training will be highly interactive, and centered around the community built with other participants. It’s important that you attend all sessions, as best you can. If you have to skip a session, don’t worry. The sessions will be recorded For more event information: https://actionnetwork.org/forms/digital-de...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Mar 24th, 2020 5:36 PM