Through the adept facilitation of journalist Katie Hafner, the audience will hear directly from four expert panelists from four key service organizations that are helping to connect older adults at risk of social isolation.



Village organizations, assisted living communities, phone line support services and senior centers are facing new challenges to support and connect at-risk older adults and disabled people in this time of social distancing and self-quarantine. Each of the four types of organizations is different. Learning how all four are working from different angles to meet the challenge of social isolation posed by this epidemic will give a sense of what is possible—and hopefully will generate ideas to open even more avenues for socialization.



To bring it all together, Commonwealth Club president and CEO Dr. Gloria Duffy will give us her family's firsthand perspective of living with her aging mother who suddenly finds herself separated from the groups and activities that would routinely bring connection and variety to her life.



PANELISTS:



Patrick Arbore

Ed.D., Director and Founder, Elderly Suicide Prevention and Grief Related Services at Institute on Aging and the Friendship Line



John Blazek, M.S., J.D.

Chief Development Officer, On Lok; Executive Director, 30th Street Senior Center



Emma Davis

MFT, Director of Programming, Rhoda Goldman Plaza



Andy Gaines

Executive Director, Ashby Village



MODERATOR:



Katie Hafner

Journalist, Author



Due to the coronavirus outbreak, we have canceled our in-person programming. However, we are proceeding with a large and diverse slate of live online events, and we are making them FREE for all.

