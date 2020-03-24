RELIEVING SOCIAL ISOLATION AMONG SENIORS
When: Wednesday, April 8, 2020 @ noon PT
Where: Live stream online (FREE, register below)
Through the adept facilitation of journalist Katie Hafner, the audience will hear directly from four expert panelists from four key service organizations that are helping to connect older adults at risk of social isolation.
Village organizations, assisted living communities, phone line support services and senior centers are facing new challenges to support and connect at-risk older adults and disabled people in this time of social distancing and self-quarantine. Each of the four types of organizations is different. Learning how all four are working from different angles to meet the challenge of social isolation posed by this epidemic will give a sense of what is possible—and hopefully will generate ideas to open even more avenues for socialization.
To bring it all together, Commonwealth Club president and CEO Dr. Gloria Duffy will give us her family's firsthand perspective of living with her aging mother who suddenly finds herself separated from the groups and activities that would routinely bring connection and variety to her life.
PANELISTS:
Patrick Arbore
Ed.D., Director and Founder, Elderly Suicide Prevention and Grief Related Services at Institute on Aging and the Friendship Line
John Blazek, M.S., J.D.
Chief Development Officer, On Lok; Executive Director, 30th Street Senior Center
Emma Davis
MFT, Director of Programming, Rhoda Goldman Plaza
Andy Gaines
Executive Director, Ashby Village
MODERATOR:
Katie Hafner
Journalist, Author
PLEASE CONSIDER A DONATION: The Commonwealth Club of San Francisco
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, we have canceled our in-person programming. However, we are proceeding with a large and diverse slate of live online events, and we are making them FREE for all. Donations are welcome and may be made during the registration process.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 4/ 8/2020
|Live Stream: Relieving Social Isolation Among Seniors
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday April 08
|Time
|12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|The Commonwealth Club
|Location Details
|Online live stream event of panel speakers
|
For more event information: https://www.commonwealthclub.org/events/20...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Mar 24th, 2020 4:56 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network