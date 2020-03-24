Santa Cruz Police Prohibit Food Distribution to Homeless at Town Clock by Santa Cruz News

Tuesday Mar 24th, 2020 3:29 PM

Santa Cruz Chief of Police Andrew Mills has addressed a cease and desist letter to Keith McHenry, the co-founder of Food Not Bombs, demanding McHenry, "cease feeding people at the clock tower immediately." Additionally, Police have issued a public notice to vacate the area of the Town Clock, which states that all personal belongings must be removed from the park by March 25 at 9 am. Since the Coronavirus/COVID-19 shelter in place order issued by the County took effect on March 17, Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs and the Santa Cruz Chapter of the Homeless Union have been sharing food in downtown Santa Cruz around the clock. On March 20, police evicted residents from the homeless encampment located next to the post office, which is across the street from the Town Clock, and attempted to prohibit advocates from sharing food in the area. On March 23, Food Not Bombs and the Santa Cruz Homeless Union distributed 81 motel vouchers to unsheltered individuals, which brought a large group of people in search of shelter to the location. (Photo: Cease and decist letter.)