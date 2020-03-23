Tele-Town Hall on Covid-19 in Santa Clara County
When: Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM PDT
How: Phone call event 1-855-962-1194
You are invited to participate in an interactive Telephone Town Hall event on COVID-19 and its impact on our Santa Clara County community. The town hall will include public health officials, as well as the members of Congress who collectively represent Santa Clara County.
Rep. Zoe Lofgrenn (CA-19)
Rep. Anna Eshoo (CA-18)
Rep. Ro Khanna (CA-17)
Rep. Jimmy Panetta (CA-20)
County of Santa Clara Public Health Department
To participate, call 855-962-1194 at the start of the event or any time during.
Related Categories: South Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3273281048...
Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 23rd, 2020 7:55 PM
