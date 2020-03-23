Tele-Town Hall on Covid-19 in Santa Clara County



When: Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM PDT



How: Phone call event 1-855-962-1194



You are invited to participate in an interactive Telephone Town Hall event on COVID-19 and its impact on our Santa Clara County community. The town hall will include public health officials, as well as the members of Congress who collectively represent Santa Clara County.



Rep. Zoe Lofgrenn (CA-19)

Rep. Anna Eshoo (CA-18)

Rep. Ro Khanna (CA-17)

Rep. Jimmy Panetta (CA-20)

County of Santa Clara Public Health Department



To participate, call 855-962-1194 at the start of the event or any time during.

