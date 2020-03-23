top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Anti-War | Arts + Action | LGBTI / Queer
View events for the week of 4/ 2/2020
Online Event: Andy Warner, comics artist & author of graphic memoir, "Spring Rain"
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday April 02
Time 12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorThe Commonwealth Club
Location Details
Online live stream
SPRING RAIN: AUTHOR AND COMICS ARTIST ANDY WARNER

When: Thursday, April 2 @ 12:00 PM

Where; Online live stream (FREE, register below)

SPEAKER: Andy Warner
Comics Artist and Author,Contributing Editor, @thenib; Instructor, the Animation Workshop (Denmark) and Stanford University; Twitter @andycomics

In 2005, Andy Warner went to Beirut, Lebanon, for a semester studying literature. Just 21 years old and having recently broken up with his girlfriend, Warner immersed himself in the vibrant and diverse city, quickly befriending a group of LGBT students.

Amid their friendships, studying and partying, they also witnessed political assassinations and bombings once again erupting in Beirut. As the city descended into violence, Warner felt his grasp on reality slowly beginning to slip as he dealt with past traumas and anxiety over his future.

Warner recounts his experiences in the new graphic memoir "Spring Rain", his third book.
He is also author of the New York Times best seller "Brief Histories of Everyday Objects" and is co-creator of "This Land Is My Land". His comics have been published by Slate, Fusion, American Public Media, KQED, UNICEF, the Center for Constitutional Rights, Buzzfeed and other media outlets. He was the recipient of the 2018 Berkeley Civic Arts Grant and the 2019 Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park artist in residency. He lives in Berkeley, California, with his wife and two children.

Join us for a conversation with Warner about his experiences in Beirut and his creative life since.

HOSTS:

Michelle Meow
Producer and Host, “The Michelle Meow Show”; Member, Commonwealth Club Board of Governors—Co-Host

John Zipperer
Producer and Host, Week to Week Political Roundtable; Vice President of Media & Editorial, The Commonwealth Club—Co-Host

Please consider a donation: This is an online program, presented free; donations are welcome and may be made during the registration process.
sm_andy_warner.jpg
original image (1440x510)
For more event information: https://www.commonwealthclub.org/events/20...

Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 23rd, 2020 6:20 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 182.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code