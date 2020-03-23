INVISIBLE THREATS: COVID-19 AND CLIMATE CHANGE
When: Tuesday, March 24, 2020 @ 1:00 PM
Where: Online live stream (FREE, register below)
Why does an invisible, life-threatening virus prompt a nationwide emergency, but invisible, life-threatening gases don’t?
Experts have been emphasizing the dangers of unchecked climate change for years, underscoring the need for rapid, bold action early on to avoid the worst impacts. Now, health experts are pushing the same level of global mobilization to quell the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Why are humans wired to respond to some fears and emergencies more than others? Can the reaction to the coronavirus pandemic teach us anything about how humans respond to other invisible, worldwide threats?
PANELISTS:
Peter Atwater
Adjunct Economics Lecturer, College of William & Mary
Susan Clayton
Psychology and Environmental Studies Professor, College of Wooster
Robert H. Frank
Author, "Under the Influence: Putting Peer Pressure to Work"; Economics and Management Professor, Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University
MODERATOR:
Greg Dalton
Founder and Host, Climate One
