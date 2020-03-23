INVISIBLE THREATS: COVID-19 AND CLIMATE CHANGE



When: Tuesday, March 24, 2020 @ 1:00 PM



Where: Online live stream (FREE, register below)



Why does an invisible, life-threatening virus prompt a nationwide emergency, but invisible, life-threatening gases don’t?



Experts have been emphasizing the dangers of unchecked climate change for years, underscoring the need for rapid, bold action early on to avoid the worst impacts. Now, health experts are pushing the same level of global mobilization to quell the spread of the COVID-19 virus.



Why are humans wired to respond to some fears and emergencies more than others? Can the reaction to the coronavirus pandemic teach us anything about how humans respond to other invisible, worldwide threats?



Please consider a donation: This is an online program, presented free; donations are welcome and may be made during the registration process.



PANELISTS:



Peter Atwater

Adjunct Economics Lecturer, College of William & Mary



Susan Clayton

Psychology and Environmental Studies Professor, College of Wooster



Robert H. Frank

Author, "Under the Influence: Putting Peer Pressure to Work"; Economics and Management Professor, Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University



MODERATOR:



Greg Dalton

Founder and Host, Climate One For more event information: https://www.commonwealthclub.org/events/20...

Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 23rd, 2020 5:48 PM