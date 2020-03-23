Webinar: Educating Your Kids at Home: Transitioning to Homeschooling during Coronavirus



Video webinar about how to navigate the transition to educating at home during the unfolding coronavirus pandemic



When: Wednesday, Mar 26, 2020 @ 8:30 PM in Eastern Time or 5:30 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)



Where: Online live stream (register at link below)



Are you one of millions of American parents who are suddenly having to homeschool your children -- while juggling numerous other responsibilities? We've pulled together a panel of veteran home educators to help you navigate the transition to educating at home, in whatever form that takes for your family.



This live webinar will offer advice, recommendations, and most of all, reassurance on a wide variety of ways you can support and structure your kids' home learning in this stressful time. For more event information: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/451584997...

