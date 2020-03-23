AC Transit offers free bus service starting March 23, 2020 tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com)

Monday Mar 23rd, 2020 4:43 PM by Lynda Carson

For those of you walking on the cool streets of Oakland, even though you may have been ordered to shelter-in-place, the good news is that AC Transit is offering free bus service starting today (March 23, 2020) until further notice for all of you who may be trying to get from one place to another!