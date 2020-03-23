From the Open-Publishing Calendar
AC Transit offers free bus service starting March 23, 2020
For those of you walking on the cool streets of Oakland, even though you may have been ordered to shelter-in-place, the good news is that AC Transit is offering free bus service starting today (March 23, 2020) until further notice for all of you who may be trying to get from one place to another!
By Lynda Carson - March 23, 2020
Oakland - For those of you walking on the cool streets of Oakland, even though you may have been ordered to shelter-in-place, the good news is that AC Transit is offering free bus service starting today (March 23, 2020) until further notice for all of you who may be trying to get from one place to another.
According to AC Transit, “AC Transit is implementing rear-door boarding on buses with multiple doors. Fare payment is not required until further notice. AC Transit is deemed to provide an essential service during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This means we continue to serve riders who rely on public transit for vital access to resources, healthcare, and employment. While operating, we are committed to the collective well-being and health of our riders and employees. This includes following social distancing measures. Customers are strongly encouraged to stay or sit 6-feet from other passengers and the bus operator when boarding, exiting and riding the bus. Passengers requiring ADA ramps, utilizing mobility devices or need priority seating may continue to use the front door for boarding. Wheelchair riders may be allowed onboard without securements by bus operators. AC Transit continues to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local public health departments, to mitigate the transmission of coronavirus. Please continue to stay informed by checking COVID-19 service updates at actransit.org, follow us on Twitter and Facebook and sign up for line-specific alerts.”
Free AC Transit bus service is good news for all the poor people who may end up getting screwed over if the GOP has its way in trying to bail out corporate America with a $500 billion slush fund that may actually end up helping out the impeached President Donald J. Trump, and his Mar-A-Lago Hotel that has been shut down recently.
The GOP $500 billion slush fund if passed, may allow Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to slip the impeached President Trump a few billion dollars because Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Hotel has been shut down, as Mnuchin funnels billions of dollars to the Hyatt Hotel corporation and Mariott Hotel corporation that are also seeking a tax payer bail-out. They have already received massive tax breaks from the GOP and Trump administration in recent years.
Trump Family Accused Of Ripping Off The Secret Service:
Recently released documents revealed that the Trump family has been ripping off the American tax paying public by over-charging the Secret Service agents staying at Trump properties while they are assigned to protect the Trump family when they are staying outside of Washington D.C.
Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, who wants to control the $500 corporate bail-out slush fund without any oversight if the GOP has it their way, is trying to conceal the records of how much the Secret Service is over-spending to protect the Trump family until after the 2020 election.
In opposition to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, and the GOP’s massive $500 billion slush fund scheme meant to be doled out to those poor corporate billionaires who made out like fat rats and bandits because of the massive tax cuts from the Trump administration?
Reportedly, the Democrats are rolling out their own $2.5 trillion coronavirus stimulus plan that offers direct payments to individuals of $1,500 and up to $7,500 for a family of five, during these desperate times for people all across the nation.
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
