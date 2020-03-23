WEBINAR: How to Support The Elders In Our Lives During Coronavirus
Video webinar about how to support the elders in our lives during the unfolding pandemic that is the coronavirus.
When: Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020 @ 8:00 PM in Eastern Time or 5 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Where: Online (register at link below)
Millions of women and femmes around the country suddenly had to start homeschooling their children and caring for elders, while juggling work and all of their other responsibilities. This labor is not to be minimized, and we must all be supporting each other in this moment.
On Wednesday, Women’s March will join Caring Across Generations and ZAMI NOBLA: National Organization Of Black Lesbians on Aging to talk about how to be a strong advocate for elders in your community and share tools for working through anxiety and fear around coronavirus.
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/631584997...
