Modolva, COVID-19 & Lessons On How To Fight It With Former Federal OSHA Investigator Darrell WhitmanDarrell Whitman who is a former US OSHA investigator and lawyer talks about how Moldova is handling the COVID-19 epidemic, the collapse of the Soviet Union and the lessons of their small country for the United States.Moldova is one of the poorest countries in Europe yet it has been able to limit the number of cases this deadly virus.Whitman was bullied and terminated for being a whistleblower by the managers of OSHA Whistleblower Protection Program WPP and this was covered up by former Secretary of the. Department of Labor Tom Perez who is now chair of the Democratic Party.This was an interview by Steve Zeltzer of WorkWeek on 3/22/20