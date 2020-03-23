top
Related Categories: International | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers
Modolva, COVID-19 & Lessons With Former Federal OSHA Investigator Darrell Whitman
by Labor Video Project
Monday Mar 23rd, 2020 1:17 PM
Former Federal OSHA WPP investigator and lawyer who is now in Moldova reports on how this poor Eastern European country is grappling with the coronavirus unlike the panic in the US.
sm_moldova_protest.jpg
original image (1634x918)
Modolva, COVID-19 & Lessons On How To Fight It With Former Federal OSHA Investigator Darrell Whitman

Darrell Whitman who is a former US OSHA investigator and lawyer talks about how Moldova is handling the COVID-19 epidemic, the collapse of the Soviet Union and the lessons of their small country for the United States.

Moldova is one of the poorest countries in Europe yet it has been able to limit the number of cases this deadly virus.

Whitman was bullied and terminated for being a whistleblower by the managers of OSHA Whistleblower Protection Program WPP and this was covered up by former Secretary of the. Department of Labor Tom Perez who is now chair of the Democratic Party.

This was an interview by Steve Zeltzer of WorkWeek on 3/22/20
Additional media:

WW2-5-19 OSHA WPP Whistleblower Darrell Whitman On OSHA DOL OSC Corruption
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww2-5-19-osha-wpp-whistleblower-darrell-whitman-on-osha-dol-osc-corruption

WW10-29-18 FedEx Crimes & FAA-OSHA Collusion Against Whistleblowers With Whitman
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww10-29-18-fedex-crimes-and-faa-osha-collusion-against-whistleblowers

The SouthWest Airlines OSHA DOL Cover-up, Hunters Point And Wells Fargo Fraud
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NmYXaW8Qk2Q&t=2s

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/kI0SJhKq0hE
§Moldova Is An Agricultural Country With A Wine Industry & Communes
by Labor Video Project
Monday Mar 23rd, 2020 1:17 PM
moldova_farmers.jpg
Moldova is an agricultural country with a wine industry. It has agricultural communes run by the farmers themselves
https://youtu.be/kI0SJhKq0hE
§Moldovans Protesting US Intervention In Their Country
by Labor Video Project
Monday Mar 23rd, 2020 1:17 PM
sm_moldova_protest_at_us_embassy.jpg
original image (1484x1077)
Moldovans protested at the US embassy over the support for corrupt politicians in the country. The privatization of Moldovian led to the theft of billions of dollars in the country.
https://youtu.be/kI0SJhKq0hE
§NATO Go Home
by Labor Video Project
Monday Mar 23rd, 2020 1:17 PM
sm_moldova_nato_go_home.jpg
original image (1440x810)
Moldovans demanded that NATO go home. The military intervention of NATO and the US in Eastern Europe was to protect those who wanted to loot the country and also to surround Russia.
https://youtu.be/kI0SJhKq0hE
