Related Categories: East Bay | U.S. | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public Services | Immigrant Rights | Labor & Workers | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Five Demands for Emergency COVID-19 Survival
With the Bay Area and now all of California on coronavirus lockdown, millions going without paychecks and health insurance, prisoners and unsheltered folks at great risk of contracting the virus, wheatpaste posters have gone up in Oakland making five reasonable demands to increase our collective chance at survival.
FIVE DEMANDS FOR EMERGENCY COVID-19 SURVIVAL
FREE HEALTHCARE
Free testing, treatment and healthcare for all.
NO WORK
Suspend work obligations. Guarantee food stamps and sick leave for all.
NO RENT — NO DEBT
Suspend all rent, mortgage, utilities, loans, foreclosures, evictions and parking enforcement.
FREE PRISONERS
End bail for jails, deactivate ICE, release detainees and stop all sweeps of homeless camps.
HOMES FOR ALL
Open up unoccupied homes to anyone who needs one.
#covid19mutualaid
