Related Categories: East Bay | U.S. | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public Services | Immigrant Rights | Labor & Workers | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Five Demands for Emergency COVID-19 Survival
by Dave Id
Sunday Mar 22nd, 2020 2:30 PM
With the Bay Area and now all of California on coronavirus lockdown, millions going without paychecks and health insurance, prisoners and unsheltered folks at great risk of contracting the virus, wheatpaste posters have gone up in Oakland making five reasonable demands to increase our collective chance at survival.
sm_5demands-coronavirus-mutualaid.jpg
original image (1200x1600)
FIVE DEMANDS FOR EMERGENCY COVID-19 SURVIVAL

FREE HEALTHCARE
Free testing, treatment and healthcare for all.

NO WORK
Suspend work obligations. Guarantee food stamps and sick leave for all.

NO RENT — NO DEBT
Suspend all rent, mortgage, utilities, loans, foreclosures, evictions and parking enforcement.

FREE PRISONERS
End bail for jails, deactivate ICE, release detainees and stop all sweeps of homeless camps.

HOMES FOR ALL
Open up unoccupied homes to anyone who needs one.

#covid19mutualaid


§Oakland wheatpaste
by Dave Id
Sunday Mar 22nd, 2020 2:30 PM
sm_5demands-coronavirus-mutualaid2.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
§Clean version of the 5 demands
by Dave Id
Sunday Mar 22nd, 2020 3:00 PM
sm_5-coronavirus-demands.jpeg
original image (666x666)
A friend just forwarded me this.
