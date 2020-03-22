Alternatives to Profit Maximization and The Fragility of Power by Peter Ulrich and Julia Lis

Sunday Mar 22nd, 2020 1:43 PM

We must look for the "signs of the times" that point to the coming of the Kingdom of God or, as John Holloway puts it, the signs "of the presence of the material power of the cry." The world of struggle against the instrumental power that oppresses and exploits people often seems invisible...New struggles are constantly breaking out.