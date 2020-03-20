top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers
At Port of Oakland, ILWU Tells SAA We Want Health/Safety Protection from COVID-19
by Labor Video Project
Friday Mar 20th, 2020 5:01 PM
ILWU Local 10 and 34 leaders and rank and file had a press conference in front of SSA in Oakland demanding that they have proper health and safety in their port jobs.
Tra-Pack was forced to clean the equipment and they are demanding the same action from SSA.
They also discussed the issue of the conditions of the Grand Princess Crew docked in Hunters Point
sm_img_2398.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
ILWU Local 10, 34 & leaders and members protested outside the office of the SAA terminal on 3/20/20 to demand that the company provide proper health and safety for workers in the terminal.

They previously stopped work at Tra-Pack to force the company to clean their work equipment to protect them from the COVID-19 virus and pandemic hitting California, the US and the world.

They also called for the protection of the over 300 crew members of the Grand Princess which is docked off the Hunters Point contaminated shipyard in San Francisco.

Additionally, Cal/OSHA has only 1 doctor and 1 nures and only 200 inspectors for California’s 19 million workers. They have also refused to have any inspections about the health and safety conditions at the port.

Governor Newsom has refused to staff Cal/OSHA threatening the health and safety of the workers who need inspections and training on how to deal with this pandemic.

Additional media:
ILWU Local 10 & 34 Victory Halting Grand Princess Waste Removal Contaminating Workers & Community
https://youtu.be/Yw0XS-3-s4U

Don't Ship Grand Princess Contaminated Waste Through Oakland Say ILWU Defend Workers & Community
https://youtu.be/OPuqDBiU-3w

An Injury To One Is An Injury To All: ILWU & Migrant Organizations Defend Grand Princess Crew & All
Workers Health and Safety Rights
https://youtu.be/VBNx0ZxIGiY

"Prisoners On The Grand Princess Petri Dish” Will The Crew Be Quarantined To Die On The Sea?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0ZwWb6cieE&t=208s

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/88FyVUr8O00
§Grand Princess Docked With 300 Crew Of Hunters Point Shipyard
by Labor Video Project
Friday Mar 20th, 2020 5:01 PM
sm_grand_princess_off_hunters_point_shipyard.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The more than 300 crew members are docked off of Hunters Point shipyard where there are being "quarantined" on a contaminated ship. It is set to dock at Pier 27 in San Francisco.
https://youtu.be/88FyVUr8O00
§SSA Protect Port Workers
by Labor Video Project
Friday Mar 20th, 2020 5:01 PM
sm_ilwu_10-34_pma_ssa_protect_port_workers_3-20-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
ILWU Longshore workers demanded that SSA protect the workers at their terminals from being contaminated by COVID-19 but they refuse to hire workers to clean the equipment for the workers before they do their job.
https://youtu.be/88FyVUr8O00
§ILWU Local 10 & 34 Rallied In Front Of The SSA Terminals
by Labor Video Project
Friday Mar 20th, 2020 5:01 PM
sm_ilwu_10-34_ssa._solidarity_protest._3-20-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
ILWU Local. 10, 34 and 75 members rallied in front of the SSA terminals angry about the lack of proper health and safety.
https://youtu.be/88FyVUr8O00
§ILWU Local 34 President Keith Shanklin
by Labor Video Project
Friday Mar 20th, 2020 5:01 PM
sm_img_2389.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
ILWU Local 34 Keith Shanklin spoke at the press conference and rally about the lack of safety at the SSA terminals.
https://youtu.be/88FyVUr8O00
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 182.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code