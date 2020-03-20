ILWU Local 10 and 34 leaders and rank and file had a press conference in front of SSA in Oakland demanding that they have proper health and safety in their port jobs.

ILWU Local 10, 34 & leaders and members protested outside the office of the SAA terminal on 3/20/20 to demand that the company provide proper health and safety for workers in the terminal.They previously stopped work at Tra-Pack to force the company to clean their work equipment to protect them from the COVID-19 virus and pandemic hitting California, the US and the world.They also called for the protection of the over 300 crew members of the Grand Princess which is docked off the Hunters Point contaminated shipyard in San Francisco.Additionally, Cal/OSHA has only 1 doctor and 1 nures and only 200 inspectors for California's 19 million workers. They have also refused to have any inspections about the health and safety conditions at the port.Governor Newsom has refused to staff Cal/OSHA threatening the health and safety of the workers who need inspections and training on how to deal with this pandemic.