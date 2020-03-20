From the Open-Publishing Calendar
California governor issues mandatory statewide order to stay at home
Symptoms of coronavirus.
California governor issues mandatory statewide order to stay at home
By Lynda Carson - March 20, 2020
Oakland - It’s official. These are dangerous times. The world as we knew it has changed right before our eyes in recent days. Yesterday the California governor issued a mandatory statewide order for Californians to “stay at home” that went into effect at 12:00AM on March 20, 2020. The order which includes exemptions for public safety, medical care, gas stations, pharmacies, grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores and delivery restaurants allows such entities to remain open for business to the public.
Dire Warning In Governor’s Letter:
According to a letter from Governor Newsom to the impeached President Donald J. Trump, in part it says, “As you know, California has been disproportionately impacted by repatriation efforts over the last few months. Our state and health care delivery system are significantly impacted by the rapid increase in Covid-19 cases. In the last 24 hours, we had 126 new Covid-19 cases, a 21 percent increase. In some parts of our state, our case rate is doubling every four days. Moreover, we have community acquired transmission in 23 counties with an increase of 44 community acquired infections in 24 hours. We project that roughly 56 percent of our population — 25.5 million people — will be infected with the virus over an eight week period.”
In a notice from the Governor’s office, it states:
The California State Public Health Officer and Director of the California Department of Public Health is ordering all individuals living in the State of California to stay home or at their place of residence, except as needed to maintain continuity of operation of the federal critical infrastructure sectors, critical government services, schools, childcare, and construction, including housing construction.
How long will we stay home?
This goes into effect on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The order is in place until further notice.
What can I do? What’s open?
Essential services will remain open such as:
• Gas stations
• Pharmacies
• Food: Grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, take-out and delivery restaurants
• Banks
• Laundromats/laundry services
Essential state and local government functions will also remain open, including law enforcement and offices that provide government programs and services.
What’s closed?
• Dine-in restaurants
• Bars and nightclubs
• Entertainment venues
• Gyms and fitness studios
• Public events and gatherings
• Convention Centers
Where does this apply?
This is in effect throughout the State of California.
Click here for map of coronavirus:
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
► ▼ IMC Network