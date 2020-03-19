WorkWeek interviews SF Supervisor Dean Preston about the housing crisis and the fight against evictions. Next WorkWeek hears about UAW auto worker wildcats over the failure to protect the health and safety of auto workers. We interview UAW 551 Chicago Ford worker Scott Houldierson.

Next WorkWeek hears about the conditions of Bay Area Longshore workers who are members of ILWU Local 10 with Trent Willis, president of the Local.

Last, WorkWeek interviews Stella Miranda, the wife of a UCSF AFSCME 3299 worker whose worksite was on radioactive contaminated land at the Hunters Point shipyard.

She talks about what happened to her husband and eight other workers at UCSF who were sickened from contamination from the site. She reports that UCSF management knew about the contamination and covered it as well as refusing to pay the healthcare needs of her husband.

Not only have AFSCME 3299 members been contaminated at Hunters Point but UPTE members who worked at the radioactive site.

