top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Topics
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
2020 Scenes from a Pandemic
by Photos from San Francisco Bay Area
Wednesday Mar 18th, 2020 1:01 PM
Please credit the photographers as indicated:
Steve Disenhof, Pro Bono Photo
Mary Martin DeShaw, Pro Bono Photo
Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo
Ruth Robertson, Pro Bono Photo
Terry Scussel, Pro Bono Photo
sm_pandemicsdrainystreetssf3-14.jpg
original image (960x1200)
Top photo by Steve Disenhof.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, these counties are affected by shelter in place orders: San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa, Santa Cruz and Alameda counties. These photos show some of what has been happening in street and grocery scenes. Sonoma County was added to this list today.

Residents are being ordered to stay home except for essential reasons. People can buy food, go to the doctor, buy medicine and and also leave for outdoor activities including walking, hiking or running and caring for a pet.

Local officials asked people people to go home with their families and to stay there until they are told otherwise. Panic buying is widespread despite assurances that there is plenty of food in the supply chain.

§Tourists on San Francisco Street on March 14
by Photos from San Francisco Bay Area
Wednesday Mar 18th, 2020 1:01 PM
sm_pandemicsd3-14touristssd.jpg
original image (1200x1200)
This was soon to change.
Photo: Steve Disenhof, Pro Bono Photo
§Panic Buying Empties Shelves in Marin
by Photos from San Francisco Bay Area
Wednesday Mar 18th, 2020 1:01 PM
sm_pandemicpanicbuyingsd3-15.jpg
original image (1900x1425)
Photo by Steve Disenhof, Pro Bono Photo taken March 15
§Church Closure in Berkeley
by Photos from San Francisco Bay Area
Wednesday Mar 18th, 2020 1:01 PM
sm_pandemicchurchesclose3-16.jpg
original image (1213x1600)
Photo by Mary Martin DeShaw March 16
§Home Alone, 96 year old
by Photos from San Francisco Bay Area
Wednesday Mar 18th, 2020 1:01 PM
sm_pandemicage96marymartindeshaw.jpg
original image (1600x1511)
Photo by Mary Martin De Shaw, Pro Bono Photo
§Hwy Sign
by Photos from San Francisco Bay Area
Wednesday Mar 18th, 2020 1:01 PM
sm_pandemichwysignterry_scussel.jpg
original image (3151x2100)
Photo by Terry Scussel, Pro Bono Photo
§Last Street Rally in San Mateo
by Photos from San Francisco Bay Area
Wednesday Mar 18th, 2020 1:01 PM
sm_dog_looks_at_stay_home_if_you_re_sick_sign.jpg
original image (449x640)
On March 7, the Raging Grannies and San Mateo Peace Action held a rally. After that most of the protesters went into self-isolation.
Photo by Ruth Robertson
§Panic Buying in Richmond
by Photos from San Francisco Bay Area
Wednesday Mar 18th, 2020 1:01 PM
sm_pan_richmond_marymartindeshaw-0005.jpg
original image (1600x922)
Photo Mary Martin DeShaw, Pro Bono Photo
§Out of Stock at Smart and Final in Santa Clara
by Photos from San Francisco Bay Area
Wednesday Mar 18th, 2020 1:01 PM
ruth_img_0669.jpg
Photo Ruth Robertson, Pro Bono Photo
§Buying Paper Products in Richmond
by Photos from San Francisco Bay Area
Wednesday Mar 18th, 2020 1:01 PM
sm_marymartindeshawrichmond3-11hoarder.jpg
original image (1600x1342)
Photo Mary Martin DeShaw, Pro Bono Photo
§This snail is sheltering in place
by Photos from San Francisco Bay Area
Wednesday Mar 18th, 2020 1:01 PM
sm_pandemicsnailjo.jpg
original image (2706x2284)
Obeying the letter if not the spirit of the law, photo by Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo. Baylands, Palo Alto.
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 182.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code