2020 Scenes from a Pandemic by Photos from San Francisco Bay Area

Wednesday Mar 18th, 2020 1:01 PM

Please credit the photographers as indicated:

Steve Disenhof, Pro Bono Photo

Mary Martin DeShaw, Pro Bono Photo

Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo

Ruth Robertson, Pro Bono Photo

Terry Scussel, Pro Bono Photo



Top photo by Steve Disenhof.



In the San Francisco Bay Area, these counties are affected by shelter in place orders: San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa, Santa Cruz and Alameda counties. These photos show some of what has been happening in street and grocery scenes. Sonoma County was added to this list today.



Residents are being ordered to stay home except for essential reasons. People can buy food, go to the doctor, buy medicine and and also leave for outdoor activities including walking, hiking or running and caring for a pet.



Local officials asked people people to go home with their families and to stay there until they are told otherwise. Panic buying is widespread despite assurances that there is plenty of food in the supply chain.



