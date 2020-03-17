Martial Law restricts FREEDOM OF ASSOCIATION, and FREEDOM OF MOVEMENT!I believe that shelter-in-place is definitely a prelude to Martial Law. When I was in the Philippines in 1972 - 1973 during Martial Law under the Marco administration, Martial Law restricted the FREEDOM OF ASSOCIATION, and FREEDOM OF MOVEMENT which is occurring presently.A curfew was in place, and violation of the curfew resulted in arrests and people being shot by armed forces patrolling the streets after midnight till 6:00AM in the morning.It was a scary place to live then, and from what I can tell from my humble opinion and experience, shelter-in-place is definitely a prelude to Martial Law.According to the Supreme Court, the term martial law carries no precise meaning (Duncan v. Kahanamoku, 327 U.S. 304, 66 S. Ct. 606, 90 L. Ed. 688 [1946]).Know your rights...-Lynda Carson>>>>>>>>>>>>Martial LawThe exercise of government and control by military authorities over the civilian population of a designated territory.Martial law is an extreme and rare measure used to control society during war or periods of civil unrest or chaos. According to the Supreme Court, the term martial law carries no precise meaning (Duncan v. Kahanamoku, 327 U.S. 304, 66 S. Ct. 606, 90 L. Ed. 688 [1946]). However, most declarations of martial law have some common features. Generally, the institution of martial law contemplates some use of military force. To a varying extent, depending on the martial law order, government military personnel have the authority to make and enforce civil and criminal laws. Certain civil liberties may be suspended, such as the right to be free from unreasonable SEARCHES AND SEIZURES, FREEDOM OF ASSOCIATION, and freedom of movement. And the writ of HABEAS CORPUS may be suspended (this writ allows persons who are unlawfully imprisoned to gain freedom through a court proceeding).Click below for more...>>>>>>>>>>>>Will coronavirus lead to martial law?March 17, 2020“If you want to establish a framework of martial law, which is ultimate authority and enforcement, we have the capacity to do that, but we are not feeling at this moment that is a necessity,” Newsom said.Click below for full story…>>>>>>>>>>>>National Guard activated to combat coronavirus spread in six states, more to followClick below…>>>>>>>>>>>>