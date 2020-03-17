top
Related Categories: U.S. | LGBTI / Queer
View events for the week of 3/19/2020
Live Stream: Author of Determined To Be A Dad: A Journey of Faith, Resilience and Love
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday March 19
Time 12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorThe Commonweath Club
Location Details
Online live stream
AUTHOR TALK: DETERMINED TO BE DAD: A JOURNEY OF FAITH, RESILIENCE AND LOVE

Author Steve Disselhorst shares on his journey to fatherhood as a gay man, as chronicled in his upcoming book, "Determined to Be a Dad"
(release: June 2020, https://www.stevedisselhorst.com/book)

When: March 19 @ 12 PM/noon

Where: Online event via live stream, register below

Cost: FREE

Steve Disselhorst's life has been consumed with the quest to create a family. As a Catholic boy raised in the Midwest, he grew up thinking he was straight and would marry a woman and have children. When he was confronted with his attraction to men and the eventual realization that he was gay, he gave up that dream of having a family.

But the dream wouldn't die. Eventually he resumed his quest for a family and started the arduous journey toward partenthood.

Steve Disselhorst is an expert in personal and professional leadership development and consulting for diversity, equity and inclusion. Come hear his story about his determination to become a father.

SPEAKER:

Steve Disselhorst
Founder and Principal, Steve Disselhorst LLC; Author, Determined to Be Dad: A Journey of Faith, Resilience and Love; Twitter @stevedisselhors

CO-HOSTS:

Michelle Meow
Producer and Host, “The Michelle Meow Show”; Member, Commonwealth Club Board of Governors

John Zipperer
Producer and Host, Week to Week Political Roundtable; Vice President of Media & Editorial, The Commonwealth Club

PLEASE CONSIDER A DONATION: This is a free program, but please consider supporting the Club during these uncertain times by making a donation at registration

This is an online-only event; to view it, please register and we will email you a link to the live stream before the program; otherwise, keep an eye on our YouTube channel and Facebook page
sm_steve_disselhorst_hero.jpg
original image (1440x510)
For more event information: https://www.commonwealthclub.org/events/20...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Mar 17th, 2020 7:43 PM
