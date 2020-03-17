



Author Steve Disselhorst shares on his journey to fatherhood as a gay man, as chronicled in his upcoming book, "Determined to Be a Dad"

(release: June 2020,



When: March 19 @ 12 PM/noon



Where: Online event via live stream, register below



Cost: FREE



Steve Disselhorst's life has been consumed with the quest to create a family. As a Catholic boy raised in the Midwest, he grew up thinking he was straight and would marry a woman and have children. When he was confronted with his attraction to men and the eventual realization that he was gay, he gave up that dream of having a family.



But the dream wouldn't die. Eventually he resumed his quest for a family and started the arduous journey toward partenthood.



Steve Disselhorst is an expert in personal and professional leadership development and consulting for diversity, equity and inclusion. Come hear his story about his determination to become a father.



SPEAKER:



Steve Disselhorst

Founder and Principal, Steve Disselhorst LLC; Author, Determined to Be Dad: A Journey of Faith, Resilience and Love; Twitter @stevedisselhors



CO-HOSTS:



Michelle Meow

Producer and Host, “The Michelle Meow Show”; Member, Commonwealth Club Board of Governors



John Zipperer

Producer and Host, Week to Week Political Roundtable; Vice President of Media & Editorial, The Commonwealth Club



PLEASE CONSIDER A DONATION: This is a free program, but please consider supporting the Club during these uncertain times by making a donation at registration



