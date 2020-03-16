WEBINAR: How To Talk To Your Kids About The Coronavirus



When: Mar 17, 2020 @ 2:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) or 11:30 AM Pacific Time



Where: online (register below)



This webinar will feature a panel conversation to provide resources and insights on how do we talk to our children, of a variety of ages, about coronavirus.



Speakers include:



Monifa Bandele-Senior Vice President, Healthy Kids & Maternal Justice Programs, MomsRising Together & MomsRising Education Fund



Lina Acosta Sandaal, MA, LMFT, Owner/Founder of Stop Parenting Alone



Dr. Aletha Maybank, Chief Health Equity Officer American Medical Association

