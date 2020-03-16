WEBINAR: How To Talk To Your Kids About The Coronavirus
When: Mar 17, 2020 @ 2:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) or 11:30 AM Pacific Time
Where: online (register below)
This webinar will feature a panel conversation to provide resources and insights on how do we talk to our children, of a variety of ages, about coronavirus.
Speakers include:
Monifa Bandele-Senior Vice President, Healthy Kids & Maternal Justice Programs, MomsRising Together & MomsRising Education Fund
Lina Acosta Sandaal, MA, LMFT, Owner/Founder of Stop Parenting Alone
Dr. Aletha Maybank, Chief Health Equity Officer American Medical Association
Webinar: How to Talk to Your Kids About Coronavirus (sponsor: Women's March)
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday March 17
|Time
|11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Women's March
|Location Details
|Webinar online
|
For more event information: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/581584392...
Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 16th, 2020 5:12 PM
