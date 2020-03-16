top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Topics
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Education & Student Activism | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn
View events for the week of 3/17/2020
Webinar: How to Talk to Your Kids About Coronavirus (sponsor: Women's March)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday March 17
Time 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorWomen's March
Location Details
Webinar online
WEBINAR: How To Talk To Your Kids About The Coronavirus

When: Mar 17, 2020 @ 2:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) or 11:30 AM Pacific Time

Where: online (register below)

This webinar will feature a panel conversation to provide resources and insights on how do we talk to our children, of a variety of ages, about coronavirus.

Speakers include:

Monifa Bandele-Senior Vice President, Healthy Kids & Maternal Justice Programs, MomsRising Together & MomsRising Education Fund

Lina Acosta Sandaal, MA, LMFT, Owner/Founder of Stop Parenting Alone

Dr. Aletha Maybank, Chief Health Equity Officer American Medical Association
sm_coronavirus_webinar.jpg
original image (1024x512)
For more event information: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/581584392...

Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 16th, 2020 5:12 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 202.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code