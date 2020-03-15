View events for the week of 3/15/2020
|POSTPONED: Poetry for Haiti
|Sunday March 15
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Fundraiser
|Haiti Action Committee
|For the safety of our community, March 18’s poetry reading to support the construction of a teaching hospital in Haiti has been postponed. When it’s safe to meet, the generous devorah major and Tongo Eisen-Martin will schedule a new date.
