Update: Homeless and Housing Insecure Families Spend First Night In State-Owned Home

Sunday Mar 15th, 2020 4:18 PM by Posted by Lynda Carson

The Reclaimers include moms Martha Escudero and Ruby Gordillo, and senior Benito Flores. Impacted by the housing crisis, and feeling even more urgency in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, they were inspired by Moms 4 Housing — a group of homeless moms from Oakland who occupied a vacant, investor-owned property to demand their right to housing.