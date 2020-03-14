From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Santa Cruz Committee Unanimously Forwards 1st Predictive Policing Ban in US
On March 11, the Public Safety committee of the Santa Cruz City Council unanimously recommended passage of a surveillance transparency ordinance for the City of Santa Cruz.
The proposed ordinance includes a complete ban on the use of predictive policing technologies, including Predpol, a company located in Santa Cruz and one of the early adopters of the software.
The legislation is sponsored by Mayor Justin Cummings, the first Black mayor in Santa Cruz history.
The ordinance is expected to reach the City Council agenda for adoption sometime in April.
ACLU Press Release:
https://www.aclunc.org/news/santa-cruz-city-council-committee-advances-surveillance-oversight-ordinance
About Oakland Privacy:
Oakland Privacy is a citizens’ coalition that works regionally to defend the right to privacy and enhance public transparency and oversight regarding the use of surveillance techniques and equipment. We were instrumental in the creation of the first standing municipal citizens’ privacy advisory commission in the City of Oakland, and we have engaged in privacy enhancing legislative efforts with the Counties of Alameda and Santa Clara and several Northern California cities and regional entities.
https://oaklandprivacy.org/santa-cruz-committee-unanimously-forwards-1st-predictive-policing-ban-in-us/
