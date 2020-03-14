top
Related Categories: California | Health, Housing & Public Services
Online Event: Combatting Coronavirus in our Community—What Works, Why Now (live stream)
Date Wednesday March 18
Time 12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorThe Commonweath Club
Location Details
Via live stream online
CORONAVIRUS IN OUR COMMUNITY—WHAT WORKS, WHY NOW

When: WED, MAR 18 @ 12:00 PM

Where: Via live stream online (pre-registration required at link below)

Host: Commonwealth Club of California in San Francisco

Combatting the coronavirus pandemic has quickly become a global health priority. Communities across the United States, including here in the Bay Area, are using a range of strategies to mitigate the spread of coronavirus spread.

In its first program on the coronavirus crisis, The Commonwealth Club will feature two experts who will discuss why significant community interventions are so important and what must be done now. The program will feature the lead author of well-publicized Journal of the American Medical Association article on how Taiwan has been so effective at reducing the spread of the coronavirus, and what communities in the United States can learn from this experience,

This program will be online only and to receive access to it, you must pre-register for a link to the program.

SPEAKERS:

John Swartzberg
M.D., FACP, Clinical Professor, Emeritus, UC Berkeley–UCSF Joint Medical Program, Infectious Diseases & Vaccinology Division; Chair, Editorial Boards, UC Berkeley Wellness Letter and Health After 50 Newsletter

C. Jason Wang
M.D., Ph.D., Associate Professor of Pediatrics; Director, Center for Policy, Outcomes and Prevention (CPOP), Stanford University; Author, Response to COVID-19 in Taiwan: Big Data Analytics, New Technology, and Proactive Testing

MODERATOR:

Mark Zitter
Chair, The Zetema Project; Member, Commonwealth Club Board of Governors

ABOUT: The Commonwealth Club of California

The Commonwealth Club of California is a non-profit, non-partisan educational organization based in Northern California.

The mission of The Commonwealth Club of California is to be the leading national forum open to all for the impartial discussion of public issues important to the membership, community and nation.

Since its founding in 1903, The Commonwealth Club has played host to a diverse and distinctive array of speakers, from Teddy Roosevelt to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Governor Jerry Brown, political commentator David Brooks and environmental advocate Jane Goodall. Martin Luther King Jr., Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton and Bill Gates have all given landmark speeches at the Club.

PLEASE CONSIDER A DONATION: This is a free program, but please consider supporting the The Commonweath Club during these uncertain times by making a donation at registration
For more event information: https://www.commonwealthclub.org/events/20...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Mar 14th, 2020 9:17 AM
