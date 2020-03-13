Postponement of Signature Gathering for Voter Right to Decide on Downtown Parking Garage by Campaign for Sustainable Transportation

[March 13, 2020] To help reduce the serious risk of COVID-19 spreading in our community, the Campaign for Sustainable Transportation is postponing petition signature gathering to place on the ballot Santa Cruz city voters’ right to decide on future construction of a parking garage downtown. CFST wants our community to thrive, and there is no more fundamental basis for the common good than public health. Each of us individually and all of us collectively must work to create a sustainable community and a sustainable planet. We will reevaluate how to proceed in light of developments as they unfold.