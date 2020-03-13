top
Cold War Chinatown
Date Sunday March 15
Time 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorEugene E Ruyle
Emailcuyleruyle [at] mac.com
Phone510-332-3865
Location Details
NPML, 6501 Telegraph Ave, Oakland (just North of Alcatraz Ave.)
Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library

Cold War Chinatown

Dave Ewing suggests a program on the long battle -- 1930s till now -- between Communist and KMT supporters in Chinatown. Reds were hunted and deported. It involved intelligence operations by the CIA and Taiwan CIA. There are several unsung heroes of the Chinatown Wars. Pro-PRC forces are dominant today. But Taiwan agents remain active. The American intelligence focus today is on recruiting PRC students and local business people to spy inside China. Lotus might want to help.

Sunday, March 15, 2020 – 10:30am-12:30pm
6501 Telegraph Ave, Oakland (just North of Alcatraz Ave.)
FREE — but we will pass the hat to support ICSS — FREE

NOTE: After consultation with our speaker and several others, we have decided to proceed as planned with Dave Ewing's talk on “Cold War Chinatown” this Sunday, March 15, from 10:30am-12:30pm. As always, Dave’s talk will be recorded and promptly posted on YouTube so that those who do not attend can still enjoy the presentation.

About Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library
A weekly discussion series inspired by our respect for the work of Karl Marx and our belief that his work will remain as important for the class struggles of the future as they have been for the past.

For info or to subscribe to our weekly announcements,
Call Gene Ruyle at 510-332-3865 or email: cuyleruyle [at] mac.com
For our full schedule, go to icssmarx.org
For more event information: http://icssmarx.org

