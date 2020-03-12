California State Parks and Friends of Negro Bar State Parks will present information regarding the early history and legacy of the California Gold Rush, including the establishment of the 1849 town of Negro Bar, California.
Nationwide, the ongoing controversy concerning the original intent preserving authentic history and ongoing efforts to distort and/or destroy the living History of early California Gold Rush Pioneers of Pan African Ancestry continues in a cyclical pattern.
Key local, State and Federal stakeholders will share official primary source documents towards quantifying "the need" to eliminate and/or distort authentic California History.
|2020 Negro Bar Stakeholder Meeting
|Date
|Thursday March 26
|Time
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Michael Harris
|Location Details
|
California State Parks
Gold Rush District Office
7755 Folsom-Auburn Road
Folsom, CA 95630
|
Added to the calendar on Thursday Mar 12th, 2020 6:45 PM
