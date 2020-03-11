EARTH DAY: 50th ANNIVERSARY 1970-2020
THEME 2020: Climate Action
When: Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Where: throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, State of California, and worldwide
Find Earth Day actions in your area: https://www.earthday.org/earth-day-2020/
(Actions/events could change due to health mandates)
PLEASE NOTE: Due to the global outbreak of COVID-19, Earth Day events could change or be cancelled. Personal and community safety is of the upmost importance. For CDC health information, go to: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
_______________________________________________________
EARTH DAY 2020
Earth Day on April 22, 2020 will mark 50 years of Earth Day.
Earth Day was a unified response to an environment in crisis — oil spills, smog, rivers so polluted they literally caught fire.
On April 22, 1970, 20 million Americans — 10% of the U.S. population at the time — took to the streets, college campuses and hundreds of cities to protest environmental ignorance and demand a new way forward for our planet. This first Earth Day in 1970 is credited with launching the modern environmental movement, and is now recognized as the planet’s largest civic event.
The first Earth Day started a wave of action, including the passage of landmark environmental laws in the United States. The Clean Air, Clean Water and Endangered Species Acts were created in response to the first Earth Day in 1970, as well as the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Many countries soon adopted similar laws.
Earth Day continues to hold major international significance: In 2016, the United Nations chose Earth Day as the day when the historic Paris Agreement on climate change was signed into force.
The theme for Earth Day 2020 is climate action. The enormous challenge — but also the vast opportunities — of action on climate change have distinguished the issue as the most pressing topic for the 50th anniversary.
Climate change represents the biggest challenge to the future of humanity and the life-support systems that make our world habitable.
_________________________________________________________
MISSION: Earth Day Network
Our mission? To build the world’s largest environmental movement to drive transformative change for people and planet.
Earth Day Network’s mission is to diversify, educate and activate the environmental movement worldwide. Growing out of the first Earth Day in 1970, Earth Day Network is the world’s largest recruiter to the environmental movement, working with more than 75,000 partners in over 190 countries to drive positive action for our planet.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest DefenseView events for the week of 4/22/2020
|Earth Day 2020: 50th Anniversary of Earth Day Activism 1970-2020 (Global)
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday April 22
|Time
|1:00 AM - 1:00 AM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Earth Day Network
|info [at] earthday.org
|Location Details
|Worldwide climate strikes, actions, and environmental events
|
For more event information: https://www.earthday.org/
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 11th, 2020 5:03 PM
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.