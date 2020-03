THEME 2020: Climate Action



When: Wednesday, April 22, 2020



Where: throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, State of California, and worldwide



Find Earth Day actions in your area:

(Actions/events could change due to health mandates)



PLEASE NOTE: Due to the global outbreak of COVID-19, Earth Day events could change or be cancelled. Personal and community safety is of the upmost importance. For CDC health information, go to:

EARTH DAY 2020



Earth Day on April 22, 2020 will mark 50 years of Earth Day.



Earth Day was a unified response to an environment in crisis — oil spills, smog, rivers so polluted they literally caught fire.



On April 22, 1970, 20 million Americans — 10% of the U.S. population at the time — took to the streets, college campuses and hundreds of cities to protest environmental ignorance and demand a new way forward for our planet. This first Earth Day in 1970 is credited with launching the modern environmental movement, and is now recognized as the planet’s largest civic event.



The first Earth Day started a wave of action, including the passage of landmark environmental laws in the United States. The Clean Air, Clean Water and Endangered Species Acts were created in response to the first Earth Day in 1970, as well as the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Many countries soon adopted similar laws.



Earth Day continues to hold major international significance: In 2016, the United Nations chose Earth Day as the day when the historic Paris Agreement on climate change was signed into force.



The theme for Earth Day 2020 is climate action. The enormous challenge — but also the vast opportunities — of action on climate change have distinguished the issue as the most pressing topic for the 50th anniversary.



Climate change represents the biggest challenge to the future of humanity and the life-support systems that make our world habitable.

MISSION: Earth Day Network



Our mission? To build the world’s largest environmental movement to drive transformative change for people and planet.



