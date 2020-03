More info about BASS at:



Saturday, April 11

Doors @ 9 / Show @ 9:30

$12 advance or $12-$20 cash at the door

21+ (strict)

Not ADA Accessible (apologies!)

Event Poster: Anum Awan (@anumawan)

___________________________________________________

About the Artists:

///Kohinoorgasm/// (one word: ko-hee-noor-gasm; a playful portmanteau of the words 'kohinoor' and 'orgasm') is the lo-fi experimental pop music project of queer, mixed, desi artist Josephine Shetty. Shetty uses minimal dance beats and susurrate vocals to create hypnotic environments in which she hopes listeners can reflect and replenish. Shetty is born and based in Los Angeles, CA, and her music is streaming everywhere. (Picture by Shola Lawson)

BANDCAMP - kohinoorgasm.bandcamp.com

INSTAGRAM - instagram.com/kohinoorgasm



///HASEEB/// is a Los Angeles, CA based rapper and producer who makes contemporary Hip Hop that draws off his experiences growing up as a first-generation American Muslim from an immigrant household. His 2018 album "Growth" has been streamed over two million times, which has allowed HASEEB to tour around the world and reach new audiences with his message.

WEBSITE -

INSTAGRAM - instagram.com/haseebthefew



///bindiram/// is an artist, educator, and musician from Oakland, CA who is passionate about connecting global communities through shared feelings provoked by art. He believes in the healing capacity of music, and how it weaves together cultures and stories. His music is a fusion of his Indo-Caribbean and Bay Area upbringing -- blending sounds of dancehall, electronic, and hip-hop -- and focuses on his multilayered experience and the distinctions of his identity.

INSTAGRAM - http:

FACEBOOK -

BANDCAMP -

MUSIC VIDEO-

