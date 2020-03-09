From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|BASS Benefit Show: Kohinoorgasm, Haseeb, Bindiram
|Saturday April 11
|9:00 PM - 12:00 AM
|Concert/Show
|Zuha Khan
Elbo Room Jack London
311 Broadway, Oakland, California 94607
Come support social change! This is a fundraiser show for Bay Area Solidarity Summer (BASS)—a local, political action camp that cultivates activists from the South Asian diaspora, ages 18–24. With that in mind, here’s your noble excuse to head over to Elbo Room on Saturday, April 11 and party for a good cause!
More info about BASS at: http://www.solidaritysummer.org
Saturday, April 11
Doors @ 9 / Show @ 9:30
$12 advance or $12-$20 cash at the door
21+ (strict)
Not ADA Accessible (apologies!)
Event Poster: Anum Awan (@anumawan)
___________________________________________________
About the Artists:
///Kohinoorgasm/// (one word: ko-hee-noor-gasm; a playful portmanteau of the words 'kohinoor' and 'orgasm') is the lo-fi experimental pop music project of queer, mixed, desi artist Josephine Shetty. Shetty uses minimal dance beats and susurrate vocals to create hypnotic environments in which she hopes listeners can reflect and replenish. Shetty is born and based in Los Angeles, CA, and her music is streaming everywhere. (Picture by Shola Lawson)
BANDCAMP - kohinoorgasm.bandcamp.com
INSTAGRAM - instagram.com/kohinoorgasm
///HASEEB/// is a Los Angeles, CA based rapper and producer who makes contemporary Hip Hop that draws off his experiences growing up as a first-generation American Muslim from an immigrant household. His 2018 album "Growth" has been streamed over two million times, which has allowed HASEEB to tour around the world and reach new audiences with his message.
WEBSITE - http://www.haseebthefew.com
INSTAGRAM - instagram.com/haseebthefew
///bindiram/// is an artist, educator, and musician from Oakland, CA who is passionate about connecting global communities through shared feelings provoked by art. He believes in the healing capacity of music, and how it weaves together cultures and stories. His music is a fusion of his Indo-Caribbean and Bay Area upbringing -- blending sounds of dancehall, electronic, and hip-hop -- and focuses on his multilayered experience and the distinctions of his identity.
INSTAGRAM - http:http://www.instagram.com/bindiram
FACEBOOK - https://www.facebook.com/bindirammusic/
BANDCAMP - https://bindiram.bandcamp.com/
MUSIC VIDEO- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nsf4HWnaYHE
SPOTIFY - https://open.spotify.com/artist/0ZGaCL8rby0KAtTWHG2svL
For more event information: http://bit.ly/bass2020fb
