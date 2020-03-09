top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action
View other events for the week of 4/11/2020
BASS Benefit Show: Kohinoorgasm, Haseeb, Bindiram
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday April 11
Time 9:00 PM - 12:00 AM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorZuha Khan
Location Details
Elbo Room Jack London
311 Broadway, Oakland, California 94607
Come support social change! This is a fundraiser show for Bay Area Solidarity Summer (BASS)—a local, political action camp that cultivates activists from the South Asian diaspora, ages 18–24. With that in mind, here’s your noble excuse to head over to Elbo Room on Saturday, April 11 and party for a good cause!
More info about BASS at: http://www.solidaritysummer.org

Saturday, April 11
Doors @ 9 / Show @ 9:30
$12 advance or $12-$20 cash at the door
21+ (strict)
Not ADA Accessible (apologies!)
Event Poster: Anum Awan (@anumawan)
___________________________________________________
About the Artists:
///Kohinoorgasm/// (one word: ko-hee-noor-gasm; a playful portmanteau of the words 'kohinoor' and 'orgasm') is the lo-fi experimental pop music project of queer, mixed, desi artist Josephine Shetty. Shetty uses minimal dance beats and susurrate vocals to create hypnotic environments in which she hopes listeners can reflect and replenish. Shetty is born and based in Los Angeles, CA, and her music is streaming everywhere. (Picture by Shola Lawson)
BANDCAMP - kohinoorgasm.bandcamp.com
INSTAGRAM - instagram.com/kohinoorgasm

///HASEEB/// is a Los Angeles, CA based rapper and producer who makes contemporary Hip Hop that draws off his experiences growing up as a first-generation American Muslim from an immigrant household. His 2018 album "Growth" has been streamed over two million times, which has allowed HASEEB to tour around the world and reach new audiences with his message.
WEBSITE - http://www.haseebthefew.com
INSTAGRAM - instagram.com/haseebthefew

///bindiram/// is an artist, educator, and musician from Oakland, CA who is passionate about connecting global communities through shared feelings provoked by art. He believes in the healing capacity of music, and how it weaves together cultures and stories. His music is a fusion of his Indo-Caribbean and Bay Area upbringing -- blending sounds of dancehall, electronic, and hip-hop -- and focuses on his multilayered experience and the distinctions of his identity.
INSTAGRAM - http:http://www.instagram.com/bindiram
FACEBOOK - https://www.facebook.com/bindirammusic/
BANDCAMP - https://bindiram.bandcamp.com/
MUSIC VIDEO- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nsf4HWnaYHE
SPOTIFY - https://open.spotify.com/artist/0ZGaCL8rby0KAtTWHG2svL
sm_bassfundraiser_graphic_v4.jpg
original image (1667x1667)
For more event information: http://bit.ly/bass2020fb

Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 9th, 2020 10:10 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 197.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code