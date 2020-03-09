top
San Francisco
Book Launch for Poet Aaron Shurin's The Blue Absolute
Date Sunday March 15
Time 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorGreen Arcade
Emailpatrick [at] thegreenarcade.com
Phone4154316800
Location Details
The Green Arcade
1680 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
Aaron Shurin's latest collection of prose poems The Blue Absolute are hot boxes of lyrical language combusting with daily life. People move and think amidst a flurry of dots and dashes in a constant shift of perspective and action—urban and pastoral, highly figured and fragmented, grieving and dreaming—each poem a compressed but fluid zone of almost psychedelic intensity. The book closes with “Shiver,” an American epic, at once a lament for and vision of a great city on the edge: San Francisco past, present, and future.

Published by Nightboat Books.
For more event information: http://www.TheGreenArcade.com

