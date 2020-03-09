Aaron Shurin's latest collection of prose poems The Blue Absolute are hot boxes of lyrical language combusting with daily life. People move and think amidst a flurry of dots and dashes in a constant shift of perspective and action—urban and pastoral, highly figured and fragmented, grieving and dreaming—each poem a compressed but fluid zone of almost psychedelic intensity. The book closes with “Shiver,” an American epic, at once a lament for and vision of a great city on the edge: San Francisco past, present, and future.



Published by Nightboat Books.



Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 9th, 2020 7:55 PM