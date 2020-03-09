From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | LGBTI / QueerView other events for the week of 3/15/2020
|Book Launch for Poet Aaron Shurin's The Blue Absolute
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday March 15
|Time
|6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Green Arcade
|patrick [at] thegreenarcade.com
|Phone
|4154316800
|Location Details
|
The Green Arcade
1680 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
|
Aaron Shurin's latest collection of prose poems The Blue Absolute are hot boxes of lyrical language combusting with daily life. People move and think amidst a flurry of dots and dashes in a constant shift of perspective and action—urban and pastoral, highly figured and fragmented, grieving and dreaming—each poem a compressed but fluid zone of almost psychedelic intensity. The book closes with “Shiver,” an American epic, at once a lament for and vision of a great city on the edge: San Francisco past, present, and future.
Published by Nightboat Books.
For more event information: http://www.TheGreenArcade.com
Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 9th, 2020 7:55 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network