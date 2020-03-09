top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action
View other events for the week of 3/10/2020
The Coronavirus Emergency Is a Moment for Extraordinary Moral Courage
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday March 10
Time 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorCurt Wechsler
Location Details
1590 Bryant Street, San Francisco
Organizers Discussion: This is not a NIMBY (Not-In-My-Backyard) moment, for Oakland or the Globe.

How we confront the Trump/Pence suppression of a fact-based, science-informed response will make all the difference in the world. This illegitimate regime has—and is—making the coronavirus crisis worse. And it's all of our responsibility to make sure it does not use this crisis to further consolidate fascism with more repression, especially against immigrants.
sm_88237721_2301608173466519_485859924727824384_n_1.jpg
original image (720x960)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4897344585...

Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 9th, 2020 6:58 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 197.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code