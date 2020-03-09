From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|The Coronavirus Emergency Is a Moment for Extraordinary Moral Courage
|Tuesday March 10
|6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
|Meeting
|Curt Wechsler
|1590 Bryant Street, San Francisco
Organizers Discussion: This is not a NIMBY (Not-In-My-Backyard) moment, for Oakland or the Globe.
How we confront the Trump/Pence suppression of a fact-based, science-informed response will make all the difference in the world. This illegitimate regime has—and is—making the coronavirus crisis worse. And it's all of our responsibility to make sure it does not use this crisis to further consolidate fascism with more repression, especially against immigrants.
