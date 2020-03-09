Organizers Discussion: This is not a NIMBY (Not-In-My-Backyard) moment, for Oakland or the Globe.



How we confront the Trump/Pence suppression of a fact-based, science-informed response will make all the difference in the world. This illegitimate regime has—and is—making the coronavirus crisis worse. And it's all of our responsibility to make sure it does not use this crisis to further consolidate fascism with more repression, especially against immigrants.

Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 9th, 2020 6:58 PM