Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
(Trump's) Coronavirus Denial Won't Make It Go Away
by Curt Wechsler
Monday Mar 9th, 2020 6:41 PM
Organizers Discussion: This is not a NIMBY (Not-In-My-Backyard) moment, for Oakland or the Globe. SF has announced $5 million in emergency public health spending. It's a start. But it doesn't even begin to address the inequality of government response in the U.S., let alone the international community. "Covid-19 is not the same for everyone - and has the power to expose and deepen cracks in our social compact," says Nicholas Agar in New Zealand, https://www.newsroom.co.nz/2020/03/10/1075058/covid-19-what-we-can-learn-about-ourselves.
sm_88237721_2301608173466519_485859924727824384_n.jpg
original image (720x960)
How we confront the Trump/Pence suppression of a fact-based, science-informed response will make all the difference in the world. This illegitimate regime has—and is—making the coronavirus crisis worse. And it's all of our responsibility to make sure it does not use this crisis to further consolidate fascism with more repression, especially against immigrants.

More than 3 years have shown us that the only way to stop the advance of Fascism in America is by flooding the streets in mass, SUSTAINED nonviolent protest. As our new Statement of Conscience says: Let us not hope against facts that the 2020 election—the same election that Trump was on trial for sabotaging—is enough to resolve this crisis.

To sign and share the "Silent No More" Call to Action, go to https://refusefascism.org. WE PLEDGE that we will not stand aside while there is still a chance to stop a regime that imperils humanity and the earth itself.

Join us Tuesday March 19, 6:30pm, 1590 Bryant Street, San Francisco.
https://www.facebook.com/events/4897344585...
Add Your Comments
