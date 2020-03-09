Help finally finish the prisoner mailing for Slingshot issue #131 -- the end is in sight -- drop by for an hour or 3 hours anytime between 6 pm and 9 pm. Meet new people and discuss the kick-off for the 2021 organizer. It is more fun than it sounds.



Fold paper - stuff envelopes.



Slingshot is a radical independent newspaper published in Berkeley since 1988.

Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 9th, 2020 4:16 PM