Still more mailing party to distribute Slingshot issue 131
Date Sunday March 15
Time 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Organizer/AuthorSlingshot collective
Location Details
Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave Berkeley - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck - 2 blocks from Ashby BART
Help finally finish the prisoner mailing for Slingshot issue #131 -- the end is in sight -- drop by for an hour or 3 hours anytime between 6 pm and 9 pm. Meet new people and discuss the kick-off for the 2021 organizer. It is more fun than it sounds.

Fold paper - stuff envelopes.

Slingshot is a radical independent newspaper published in Berkeley since 1988.
Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 9th, 2020 4:16 PM
