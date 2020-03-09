From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Date
|Sunday March 15
|Time
|6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Slingshot collective
|Location Details
|Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave Berkeley - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck - 2 blocks from Ashby BART
Help finally finish the prisoner mailing for Slingshot issue #131 -- the end is in sight -- drop by for an hour or 3 hours anytime between 6 pm and 9 pm. Meet new people and discuss the kick-off for the 2021 organizer. It is more fun than it sounds.
Fold paper - stuff envelopes.
Slingshot is a radical independent newspaper published in Berkeley since 1988.
