South Bay
PSL Public Forum: A Women's Place is in the Struggle: Honoring IWD
Date Thursday March 12
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorJon Britton
Location Details
San Jose Peace & Justice Center, 48 S Seventh Street, San Jose, CA 95112
International Women's Day is a day of unity and a celebration of the militant struggles that won women the right to vote and the right to abortion, and broke down barriers of inequality and oppression built by patriarchal capitalism. As the movement grows, it demonstrates the strength of the working class and the call for socialism grows just as greatly.

Throughout history, women have led struggles for justice, not just for their own liberation but for the liberation of all workers, from the abolition of slavery to anti-colonial struggles to women's equality and workers' rights. Join us to learn about and discuss the history of IWD, and the leading role women continue to play pushing the struggle forward.
For more event information: http://www.sanjosepeace.org

Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 9th, 2020 1:58 PM
