Reactionary Riptide Against Homeless Must be Stopped ! rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)

Monday Mar 9th, 2020 10:17 AM by Robert Norse

SCPD Chief Andy Mills and reactionaries on the City Council want to "work around" the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals Martin v. Boise decision. Since they refuse to open up survival encampments or vacant public buildings, police need "tools" to drive unhoused people out of public spaces. Hence the Mills 7-Point Plan...

The failure of City Manager Martin Bernal's "rosy reports but no action" solution to the homeless crisis becomes clearer. City attorney Tony Condotti and Mills are using the compliant CACH (City Council's Advisory Committee on Homelessness) as their catspaw. They plan to bring back to City Council a reactionary remake of the Camping Ban at the second City Council meeting in March.



Meanwhile the health pandemic grows more serious, but no new bathrooms, sanitary facilities, or shelter space is opened up. Tents have sprouted up defiantly along many sidewalks in spite of cruel police sweeps and homeless property seizures.



Chief Mills' barnstorming campaign to back his reactionary 7-point agenda includes a series of meetings this week detailed on the flyer inbedded in this account.



The Mills proposals can be summarized as follows. Check the links to get more specifics, or come to the Mills public meetings with signs and strong voices.



Mills's latest attack on those outside includes:

(1) Banning Tents During the Day, (2) Making Possession of Syringes a Crime in Public Places, (3) Declaring Pacific Avenue a “Park” to Allow Police-Initiated Stay-Away Orders, (4) Criminalizing Bike Repair in Public Places, (5) Driving Away Vehicular Homes from West Cliff, (6) Increasing Legal Pressure on Homeless “Crime”, (7) Shopping Cart Criminalization.



Also coming up on Tuesday March 24th is the Condotti Camping Ban remake to cosmeticise the homeless sweeps already being done using other laws like "blocking the sidewalk", "public nuisance", "parks closed after dark", "no trespassing on closed public property", "previously ordered stay-aways by police", and "illegal lodging".



A promised lawsuit by the ACLU, Union of the Homeless, National Law Center for Homeless and Poverty seems as far away as ever. Homeless people themselves and those in the community who care are the last line of defense.



The meetings for this week include:



Mon 3-9 6-7:30 PM Mills at Delaveaga Elementary School 1145 Morrisey Blvd.



Tue 3-10 7:30 AM Coffee at City Hall with HUFF (Homeless United for Friendship & Freedom) Petition to Fire Mills, City Manager Bernal, Attorney Condotti



Tue 3-10 (7 PM) City Council Oral Communications: Speak Out at City Council



Wed 3-11 (afternoon—time uncertain) Coastal Commission— Defeat the City Council’s 5-Year Beach Curfew 6001 La Madrona Dr. Hilton Hotel



Wed 3-11 (6-7:30 PM) Mills at Louden Nelson Center 301 Center St.



Thur 3-12 (6-7:30 PM) Mills at Peace United Church 900 High St.

