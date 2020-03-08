top
San Francisco
San Francisco
From Santa Cruz to San Francisco, UC Workers Strike to End Poverty Wages
Date Sunday March 15
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bob Price
Location Details
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St (near Ellis), San Francisco
(near Civic Center BART, Muni Lines 19, 31, 38, 47 49)
Wheelchair accessible
FSP Monthly Meeting:
From Santa Cruz to San Francisco, UC Workers Strike to End Poverty Wages
(home-cooked meal served at 12:15pm for $8-10 donation)

The growing global strike wave hits higher education as staff at UC Hastings College of the Law take to the picket line. They join graduate student instructors at UC Santa Cruz and many other UC campuses. At issue is the University of California's unwillingness to pay wages that allow employees to live where they work.

Hastings workers represented by AFSCME 3299 have been fighting for three years to get a fair contract. Hear from Nancy Reiko Kato, a strike organizing leader and class scheduler, about the fight and how it is being built. Also speaking will be a supporter of the UC graduate student strikers. Come join the discussion.
Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 8th, 2020 4:47 PM
