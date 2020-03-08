From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Tuesday March 10
|5:15 PM - 7:45 PM
|Other
|Santa Cruz Public Libraries
|
Santa Cruz Public Libraries
224 Chruch St., Santa Cruz
|
For huge numbers of people jobs provide income and a sense of purpose. We are fast approaching a time when artificial intelligence and robots will be trusted to do a better job than humans at everything from driving to diagnosing medical conditions. But our economy is structured to thrive with a robust engaged workforce. What happens when the nature and number of jobs change substantially? This Conversation will focus on how we see the nature of work evolving with advances in technology.
Space is limited. Registration is required. Prior to registering, please review the Conversation Agreements. Visit https://santacruzpl.libcal.com/event/6076714 to access the agreements and to register.
Conversations for Change are designed to foster greater understanding among individuals who may have different viewpoints. Participants in these small group conversations, guided by a trained host, practice being open and curious about all perspectives, with a focus on learning from one another.
Project Connect is a group of actively engaged citizens who care about bridging divides in our community as a means of preserving our democratic republic and the flourishing of our country. It is a Finding Common Ground team associated with Santa Cruz Indivisible.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1251174155...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 8th, 2020 3:24 PM
